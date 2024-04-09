FS: Intel 8C/16T Coffee Lake "mobile" CPU + Z370 motherboard combo, EVGA 750 G+ PSU, AM4/AMD water block

S

SolidBladez

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 4, 2008
Messages
6,310
Local: 80130

Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/61852/

Item​
Description​
Price​
Pictures​
Intel CFL QQLS ES CPU + ASUS ROG MAXIMUS X CODEI modded the motherboard so it supports this chip. It required disabling Intel ME and integrating CPU microcodes so the board would recognize it. The board will still work with regular desktop CPUs if you plan on swapping out this one. Included are all of the original accessories in retail packaging. I also overclocked it to 4.8GHz stable. One thing to note is that the memory controller is terrible. Don't expect more than DDR4-2600 for it to successfully POST.$200 shipped
View: https://imgur.com/a/9BbcyQx
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G+Has been running fine for several years. Reason for selling it is because I upgraded to a higher wattage PSU. Includes all of the original cables in retail packaging.$70 shipped
View: https://imgur.com/a/p656z8e
Bykski CPU-XPR-B-PA AMD Water BlockUsed this when I had an AM4 setup but sold those parts months ago and this has been sitting around. In decent shape, some scuff marks on the metal bracket. The RGB is 3-pin addressible. Compatible with AM4, AM3(+), AM2, FM2(+), FM1.$27 shipped
View: https://imgur.com/a/lsc71FE
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top