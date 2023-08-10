FS: Intel 7700ES QKYN, SUPERMICRO C7H270 (LGA1151), Datto S4-X1 miniPC, LSI 9223-8i HBA, OEM DDR3/4

Dear [H]

Intel 7700 ES QKYN

- $60 Shipped

SUPERMICRO C7H270-CG-ML

(LGA 1151 MB) -

$70 Shipped

Datto Siris S4-X1

Mini PC -

$60 Shipped

IBM LSI 9223-8i HBA w/ SATA Breakout Cable

-

$27 Shipped

Legit HBA pulled from an IBM server with a SATA Breakout cable supporting 4 connections. Great for a home built NAS. Works good like new.

RAM Singles & Kits

- $8 - 28

Shipped

$8

PC3L-12800S

$8

PC3-10600S

$10

PC3-10600S

$12

Samsung 4GB (1x4GB)

PC4-2400T-UC0-11

U0F4000741896C9AE8

$12 Micron 8GB (2x4GB)

PC3L-12800U

MT8KTF51264AZ-1G6P1

$12 SK Hynix 8GB (1x8GB) PC4-2133P-SEO-11 HMA41GS6AFR8N-TF

$24

Micron 16GB (2x8GB)

PC4-2666V

-

SA1 - 11 HMA81GS6JJR8N-VK

$28

PC3-12800u

Buy ALL the RAM I have above^ for $55 Shipped

Buy 2 or more and get 20% off the total

Buy 3 or more and get 30% off the total

Freebies with any purchase $15+

CaseMate Pixel 6 Pro case (BNIB)

ZAGG Glass XTR screen protector for 2021 5.4" iPhone (BNIB, corner of packaging torn)

I need money for new tools & toysDon't be afraid to make an offer.Engineering sample 7700. Used it for a budget video editing rig with the supermicro board below for a few months. It rocked. Works good like new. I no longer have a use for it.Keep in mind this is not a production Core i7-7700. It's 3GHz 4C/8TA great no-nonsense microATX socket 1151 motherboard. I used it for a few months with the 7700ES QKYN above. Works good like new.I'm tempted to keep this cool board, but my closet is already overflowing. Comes in OEM box with SATA cable, manual and driver CD.It looks like you could install anything other than Datto's OS on here. I'm going to try to install Fedora and see what happens soon. Storage drive not included.I'll throw in a free Mini DP to DP Cable if you need one! Works good like new.i3-710016GB RAM1 x 1GbE NICFSP Power SupplyThis is Laptop/Desktop DDR3/4 from working part outs.I'm attaching one pic of all RAM for my own mental wellbeing ;-)Works good like new.Here are some things I will give for free with any purchase of $15 or more. You have to ask for it in the PM. One freebie per item purchased.