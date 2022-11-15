FS: Intel 6700K, Gigabyte Z170X-UD3, G.Skill Trident Z 16GB DDR4

Phazer Tech
Selling an older build I rarely use anymore. I accept PayPal F&F and non-F&F if you cover the fee. Shipping to US 48.
Make an offer, I'll give a discount if you purchase multiple items.
Intel 6700K - $95 shipped
Excellent condition. Had a mild OC of 4.2Ghz with stock voltage. Includes the box.
When paired with the RAM in this listing, it works great with XMP enabled at 3200Mhz when using dedicated graphics. If using the integrated GPU, I recommend setting the memory speed to 3000Mhz to avoid raising the IMC voltages. (Skylake's IMC was weak since it was the first DDR4 CPU)
16GB (2x8GB) G.Skill Trident Z DDR4-3200 - $65 shipped
CL16-16-16-36 1.35V F4-3200C16D-16GTZ
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/168/1536199714/F4-3200C16D-16GTZ
Excellent condition. Dual Rank. Also this RAM has tighter timings compared to the new CL16 kits G.Skill currently sells. Includes the box.
Gigabyte GA-Z170X-UD3 - $85 shipped
https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/GA-Z170X-UD3-rev-10#ov
Very good condition. Pins are excellent.
One small issue, the USB type C port along with the red USB 3.1 port directly next to it don't work. Everything else works great. IO shield included. Does not come with original box.
My Heatware (Notice I have a new username, but I updated the "forum aliases" section of my heatware so you know it's me)
