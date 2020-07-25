FS: Intel 6700k, Gigabyte Z170X Gaming 7

HAF72

1337 :)
Joined
Nov 2, 2006
Messages
7,392
Intel Core i7-6700k used. Still have original box. - $200 shipped.

Gigabyte Z170X Gaming 7 motherboard used . - $90 shipped. Still have original box, IO shield, and a few accessories.

Selling because I want to upgrade. System is still in use and passes both Cinebench R20 and superposition benchmark.

Will only ship to lower 48 states and will only take Paypal. Pictures can be sent upon request.

https://www.heatware.com/u/53227/to
 
