FS: Intel 5820k x99 combo, Corsair RM850

Heatware: kyang357
(8) Intel i7-5820k + gigabyte x99-ud4 motherboard combo ==> $80
can include 4x4gb g.skill ddr4 for an additional $20
pulled and tested
i/o shield included
no hsf, no original box
(8) Corsair RM850 fully modular PSU Gold ==> $60
cables included: 24-pin motherboard, cpu (4+4), pcie (6+2), sata, molex
can include power cable if needed
manufactured around 2013
Will post pics in a a few hours
- Prices include shipping contiguous USA
- Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
- Message your Paypal email for an invoice
(8) Intel i7-5820k + gigabyte x99-ud4 motherboard combo ==> $80
can include 4x4gb g.skill ddr4 for an additional $20
pulled and tested
i/o shield included
no hsf, no original box
(8) Corsair RM850 fully modular PSU Gold ==> $60
cables included: 24-pin motherboard, cpu (4+4), pcie (6+2), sata, molex
can include power cable if needed
manufactured around 2013
Will post pics in a a few hours