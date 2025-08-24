FS: Intel 265k w/mobo & BF6, z490 with 32gb DDR4

Motherboard and Ram Combo - $75 shipped
PP FF preferred
not looking for any trades but never hurts to ask
prices are firm
- Gigabyte z490 Gaming X AX
- comes with original box/manual and I believe all accessories (inquire if there is something specific you are after.
- At one point the 4th RAM slot went bad. So we upgraded it from a 16gb (2x8gb) to a 32gb single stick system.
- Patriot Viper 32gb
- single module. 3200mhz. when I bought it listing said it was 1.35v CL 18 but XMP profile is CL 16
- Intel 265k - $285
- retail box, new, unused
- I can include a code for BF6 redemption - know that it requires you login to Intel's program which detects the system for eligibility - so it needs to be an Intel 200 series as far as I know.
- Asus ROG Maximus Z890 APEX - $455
- very lightly used - original box and all accessories
