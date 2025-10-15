FS: Intel 13900K CPU, MSI MEG Z790 ACE, MSI B650M PROJECT ZERO MATX, MSI MAG PANO M100R PZ Micro-ATX Case

Intel 13900K processor. Used for about two years. Always under water and never had any issues. CPU never overclocked. Includes box.
$300 shipped to continental US
MSI MEG Z790 ACE motherboard
https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/MEG-Z790-ACE
Used for about two years without issue. One of the PCI Express release latches is loose, but still works fine. Otherwise board is in good condition. Comes with box and accessories. Will also include a Thermal Grizzly CPU frame.
$250 shipped to continental US
Buy 13900k and Z790 together for $520 shipped
MSI B650M PROJECT ZERO MATX motherboard
https://www.newegg.com/msi-b650m-pr...xJGcxJHQxNzYwNTAyNzMxJGozNSRsMCRoOTUxMTk1MDUx
Board is brand new never used. Bought it for a project but never got around to setting it up.
$150 shipped to the continental US.
MSI MAG PANO M100R PZ Micro-ATX PC Case Black
https://www.newegg.com/msi-micro-at...ckZzEkdDE3NjA4NTM1ODIkajM3JGwwJGgzMjQ1NjY2OTM.
Brand new never opened
Asking $75. Shipping will depend on location
Venmo or PayPal.
Heatware in signature
Send offers
