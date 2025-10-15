  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Intel 13900K CPU, MSI MEG Z790 ACE, MSI B650M PROJECT ZERO MATX, MSI MAG PANO M100R PZ Micro-ATX Case

Intel 13900K processor. Used for about two years. Always under water and never had any issues. CPU never overclocked. Includes box.

$300 shipped to continental US


MSI MEG Z790 ACE motherboard

https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/MEG-Z790-ACE

Used for about two years without issue. One of the PCI Express release latches is loose, but still works fine. Otherwise board is in good condition. Comes with box and accessories. Will also include a Thermal Grizzly CPU frame.

$250 shipped to continental US

Buy 13900k and Z790 together for $520 shipped



MSI B650M PROJECT ZERO MATX motherboard

https://www.newegg.com/msi-b650m-pr...xJGcxJHQxNzYwNTAyNzMxJGozNSRsMCRoOTUxMTk1MDUx

Board is brand new never used. Bought it for a project but never got around to setting it up.

$150 shipped to the continental US.


MSI MAG PANO M100R PZ Micro-ATX PC Case Black

https://www.newegg.com/msi-micro-at...ckZzEkdDE3NjA4NTM1ODIkajM3JGwwJGgzMjQ1NjY2OTM.

Brand new never opened

Asking $75. Shipping will depend on location

Venmo or PayPal.

Heatware in signature

Send offers :)
 
