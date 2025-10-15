  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Intel 13900K CPU, MSI B650M PROJECT ZERO MATX, MSI MAG PANO M100R PZ Micro-ATX Case, T-Force Delta RGB 32GB DDR5 7200

Intel 13900K processor. Used for about two years. Always under water and never had any issues. CPU never overclocked. Includes box.

$300 shipped to continental US


MSI B650M PROJECT ZERO MATX motherboard

https://www.newegg.com/msi-b650m-pr...xJGcxJHQxNzYwNTAyNzMxJGozNSRsMCRoOTUxMTk1MDUx

Board is brand new never used. Bought it for a project but never got around to setting it up.

$150 shipped to the continental US.


MSI MAG PANO M100R PZ Micro-ATX PC Case Black

https://www.newegg.com/msi-micro-at...ckZzEkdDE3NjA4NTM1ODIkajM3JGwwJGgzMjQ1NjY2OTM.

Brand new never opened

Asking $75. Shipping will depend on location


TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 Ram 32GB (2x16GB) 7200MHz PC5-57600 CL34​


https://www.amazon.com/TEAMGROUP-T-Force-7200MHz-PC5-57600-Desktop/dp/B0BG5LZQ6M/ref=mp_s_a_1_1_so_INTERNAL_MEMORY?crid=3OXGEF7GCEP6D&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.2bTCePTnVY494rHiEV2vmd8lGJ1cdWCWrpXb8kwdTp7GjHj071QN20LucGBJIEps.anxcFbE2sEP9Ywc9ys0EWWwnSvnVkb8oSbpK4YiYXSg&dib_tag=se&keywords=ff3d532g7200hc34adc01&qid=1760854372&sprefix=ff3d532g7200hc34adc01,aps,357&sr=8-1

Used for a couple years. Ran without any issues using XMP.

Asking $130 shipped to continental US.

Venmo or PayPal.

Send offers :)
 
