FS: Intel 13900K CPU, MSI B650M PROJECT ZERO MATX, MSI MAG PANO M100R PZ Micro-ATX Case, T-Force Delta RGB 32GB DDR5 7200

Intel 13900K processor. Used for about two years. Always under water and never had any issues. CPU never overclocked. Includes box.
$300 shipped to continental US
MSI B650M PROJECT ZERO MATX motherboard
https://www.newegg.com/msi-b650m-pr...xJGcxJHQxNzYwNTAyNzMxJGozNSRsMCRoOTUxMTk1MDUx
Board is brand new never used. Bought it for a project but never got around to setting it up.
$150 shipped to the continental US.
MSI MAG PANO M100R PZ Micro-ATX PC Case Black
https://www.newegg.com/msi-micro-at...ckZzEkdDE3NjA4NTM1ODIkajM3JGwwJGgzMjQ1NjY2OTM.
Brand new never opened
Asking $75. Shipping will depend on location
https://www.amazon.com/TEAMGROUP-T-Force-7200MHz-PC5-57600-Desktop/dp/B0BG5LZQ6M/ref=mp_s_a_1_1_so_INTERNAL_MEMORY?crid=3OXGEF7GCEP6D&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.2bTCePTnVY494rHiEV2vmd8lGJ1cdWCWrpXb8kwdTp7GjHj071QN20LucGBJIEps.anxcFbE2sEP9Ywc9ys0EWWwnSvnVkb8oSbpK4YiYXSg&dib_tag=se&keywords=ff3d532g7200hc34adc01&qid=1760854372&sprefix=ff3d532g7200hc34adc01,aps,357&sr=8-1
Used for a couple years. Ran without any issues using XMP.
Asking $130 shipped to continental US.
Venmo or PayPal.
Send offers
