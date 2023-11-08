FS Intel 13900k, ASUS ROG Strix Z690-A Gaming WiFi D4, 32 GB DDR4 4000 memory combo

K

kenpomasta

Gawd
Joined
Jun 21, 2004
Messages
968
Looking to sell the following

Intel 13900k, with contact frame installed (have org intel mounting included)
ASUS ROG Strix Z690-A Gaming WiFi D4
G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR4 4000

Prefer to keep them together. Looking for $675 shipped (Paypal only)

All parts are used, have org box/accessories for mobo.

heat is in sig.
 
