FS: Intel 13900k, ASRock Extreme LGA1700, Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB (2PK x 16GB) 3600MHz DDR4 C18 (combo only)

NukeDukem
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Feb 15, 2011
- Messages
- 2,625
$520 shipped.
PayPal Friends & Family only!
Combo only. Used, comes assembled. Price is firm, please no lowball offers.Heatware: NukeDukem (27-0-0)
Intel Core i9-13900K - Core i9 13th Gen Raptor Lake 24-Core (8P+16E) P-core Base Frequency: 3.0 GHz E-core Base Frequency: 2.2 GHz LGA 1700 125W Intel UHD Graphics 770 Desktop Processor - BX8071513900K
ASRock Z690 EXTREME LGA 1700 (14th,13th,12th Gen) Intel Z690 SATA 6Gb/s DDR4 ATX Intel Motherboard
CORSAIR - VENGEANCE LPX 32GB (2PK x 16GB) 3600MHz DDR4 C18 DIMM Desktop Memory - Black
Thanks for looking and stay [H]!
Last edited: