FS: Intel 13600KF, MSI 4080 Ventus 3X OC, 4080 Founders Edition, Corsair DDR5, ROG Strix Z690-G - End of Year sale

I've accumulated too much and need to purge. Condition of all gear is excellent perfect working order from a clean non-smoking home. I purchased all gear new in box.I am based in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex and will meet locally at my choice of location within a 10 mile radius of my home in the North Dallas area however payment changes to cash only at that time. You must have at least as equally strong heatware as I do to either meet or do a shipped deal, my heatware is under the name rewted. I am 2FA enabled. No hardware was ever overclocked beyond any factory OC or mined with, ever, no physical modifications made either. Pictures of gear available by request. DM with questions or offers, be reasonable with either.



Discounted Combo's available. Payment is accepted via Paypal F&F (G&S if you pay fee), price listed is shipped via my choice of carriers, insured, slowest speed. The speed is upgradable at your expense. I only ship to the continental United States. I will not ship first. I do not ship to freight forwarders aka scam central. No trades at this time.



CPU:

13600KF - $200



Memory:

Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5 6000 Black C36 (2x16 GB): $200

Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5 5600 Black C36 (2x16 GB): $170

Corsair Vengenance DDR5 5200 (2x16 GB): $120



GPU:

MSI RTX 4080 Ventus 3X OC: $1100 [SOLD]

NVIDIA RTX 4080 Founders Edition $1150



Motherboard:

Asus ROG Strix Z690-G: $250





Take the 13600KF and Z690-G combo for $415 shipped - add in a memory kit of your choosing for $100 more.