FS - Intel 12700k / MSI PRO Z690-A DDR4 / Crucial Ballistix DDR4 4x8GB

G

Goomz

Gawd
Joined
Jun 20, 2005
Messages
891
Intel 12700k - $275
Retail box included

MSI PRO Z690-A DDR4 - $135
Retail box and accessories included

Crucial Ballistix 3600 MHz DDR4 DRAM Desktop Gaming Memory Kit 16GB (8GBx2) CL16 BL2K8G36C16U4B (Black) - $50

16-18-18-38 1.35V
Retail box

Crucial Ballistix 3200 MHz DDR4 DRAM Desktop Gaming Memory Kit 16GB (8GBx2) CL16 BL2K8G32C16U4B (Black) - $50

16-18-18-36 1.35V
Retail box

-Prices include shipping in the US lower 48.
-Prefer to deal with established traders please send your heatware upon inquiry.
-Combo discounts available.
-My Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/39033/to
 
Last edited:
sderden

sderden

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 21, 2005
Messages
392
I have almost the exact same setup only I have the KF of the CPU. Otherwise same. This is a fantastic Combo. The MB is stable as they get. Running my 4090 no issues. Ever. Free BUMP>......
 
