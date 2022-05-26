FS - Intel 12700k / MSI PRO Z690-A DDR4 / Crucial Ballistix DDR4 4x8GB

Intel 12700k - $275
Retail box included
MSI PRO Z690-A DDR4 - $135
Retail box and accessories included
Retail box
Retail box
-Prices include shipping in the US lower 48.
-Prefer to deal with established traders please send your heatware upon inquiry.
-Combo discounts available.
-My Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/39033/to
