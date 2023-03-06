FS: Intel 11700k or 12600k CPU/MB/RAM + RTX 3070 Bundle

I have two systems I'm parting. Works great and 100% stock. All boxes and accessories included.

Intel i7 11700k Bundle - $400 gifted/shipped
Asus Prime Z590-P Wifi
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro Black 32gb (4x8gb) DDR4 3200MHz

Intel i5 12600k Bundle - $450 gifted/shipped
Asus Strix B660-I Gaming Wifi
G Skill Flare X5 32gb (2x16) DDR5 6000MHz

Add $350 if you want SSD/GPU
Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 1TB SSD
EVGA RTX 3070 XC3 Ultra B Stock

If you need a cheap PSU, fans, and/or CPU cooler, I do have Lian Li SL120's and Corsair CX750M PSU and H150i Elite Capellix I can bundle for a discount.

