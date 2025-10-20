FS: Intel 10850k combo, EVGA 650w psu, Velop mesh network

CPU, Motherboard and RAM combo:
Linksys Velop Wifi 6 Mesh Network
EVGA B5 650 watt Bronze PSU
- Intel 10850k - 10 cores, 20 threads, just the cpu
- Asus ROG Strix z590a - comes with original box, but no real accessories (I can probably find wifi antenna if you need
- 32gb Corsair Vengeance Pro DDR4 - bought one kit used with the cpu and mobo, bought another "like new" off ebay. They are all rated 3200 mt/s, but with all four sticks installed, they will only run at 3000mt/s - not sure if that's the cpu memory controller or mobo
- Works great. Son was using it for BF6, Fortnite, etc.
- Nice white aesthetic. Hoping to get $350 shipped
Linksys Velop Wifi 6 Mesh Network
- AX4200
- 3 nodes
- No issues with it. Upgraded during last prime days sale.
- $75 shipped
EVGA B5 650 watt Bronze PSU
- Box and cables included
- Zero issues
- $55 shipped