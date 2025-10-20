FS: Intel 10850k, 32gb DDR4 Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB White, EVGA 650w psu

heatware under wadec22
strongly prefer PP F&F
EVGA B5 650 watt Bronze PSU
Linksys Velop Wifi 6 Mesh Network
WD Black SN7100 2TB
- Intel 10850k - 10 cores, 20 threads, just the cpu - $185
- 32gb Corsair Vengeance Pro DDR4 - bought one kit used with the cpu and mobo, bought another "like new" off ebay. They are all rated 3200 mt/s, but with all four sticks installed, they run at 3000mt/s stable. - $105
- Box and cables included
- Zero issues
- $55 shipped
AX4200 3 nodes No issues with it. Upgraded during last prime days sale. $75 shippedSOLD 2TB Comes with original Box $118 shippedSOLD
