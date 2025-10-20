  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: Intel 10850k, 32gb DDR4 Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB White, EVGA 650w psu

W

wadec22

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jul 26, 2005
Messages
4,021
heatware under wadec22
strongly prefer PP F&F

  • Intel 10850k - 10 cores, 20 threads, just the cpu - $185
  • 32gb Corsair Vengeance Pro DDR4 - bought one kit used with the cpu and mobo, bought another "like new" off ebay. They are all rated 3200 mt/s, but with all four sticks installed, they run at 3000mt/s stable. - $105
Compress_20251019_182601_1521.jpg
Compress_20251019_182601_1971.jpg
Compress_20251019_182602_2395.jpg




EVGA B5 650 watt Bronze PSU
  • Box and cables included
  • Zero issues
  • $55 shipped
Compress_20251019_182600_0493.jpg
Compress_20251019_182600_0011.jpg
Compress_20251019_182559_9244.jpg
Compress_20251019_182558_8989.jpg
Compress_20251019_182558_8722.jpg


Linksys Velop Wifi 6 Mesh Network
  • AX4200
  • 3 nodes
  • No issues with it. Upgraded during last prime days sale.
  • $75 shipped SOLD
Compress_20251019_182558_8466.jpg
Compress_20251019_182557_7985.jpg
Compress_20251019_182557_7520.jpg


WD Black SN7100 2TB
  • 2TB
  • Comes with original Box
  • $118 shipped SOLD
Compress_20251019_182556_6282.jpg
SN7100.jpg
 

Attachments

  • Compress_20251019_182601_1026.jpg
    Compress_20251019_182601_1026.jpg
    558.3 KB · Views: 0
  • Compress_20251019_182601_1755.jpg
    Compress_20251019_182601_1755.jpg
    667.2 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top