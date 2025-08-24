  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: Intel 10700f, z490, 32gb DDR4, 1 TB nvme

W

wadec22

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jul 26, 2005
Messages
3,999
Intel Combo - $325 shipped
  • Intel 10700f
    • cpu only. great 8c/16t cpu
  • Gigabyte z490 Gaming X AX
    • comes with original box/manual and I believe all accessories (inquire if there is something specific you are after.
    • At one point the 4th RAM slot went bad. So we upgraded it from a 16gb (2x8gb) to a 32gb single stick system.
  • Patriot Viper 32gb
    • single module. 3200mhz. when I bought it listing said it was 1.35v CL 18 but XMP profile is CL 16.
  • Adata sx8200 Pro 1TB
    • drive only. is freshly formatted and will be installed on the mobo when shipped.
    • 97% drive health, just under 32tb writes, 2798 power on count

heatware under wadec22
PP FF preferred
not looking for any trades but never hurts to ask
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top