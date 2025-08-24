FS: Intel 10700f, z490, 32gb DDR4, 1 TB nvme

Intel Combo - $325 shipped
heatware under wadec22
PP FF preferred
not looking for any trades but never hurts to ask
- Intel 10700f
- cpu only. great 8c/16t cpu
- Gigabyte z490 Gaming X AX
- comes with original box/manual and I believe all accessories (inquire if there is something specific you are after.
- At one point the 4th RAM slot went bad. So we upgraded it from a 16gb (2x8gb) to a 32gb single stick system.
- Patriot Viper 32gb
- single module. 3200mhz. when I bought it listing said it was 1.35v CL 18 but XMP profile is CL 16.
- Adata sx8200 Pro 1TB
- drive only. is freshly formatted and will be installed on the mobo when shipped.
- 97% drive health, just under 32tb writes, 2798 power on count
