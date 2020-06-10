FS: Inexpensive Intel CPUs, MSI Z87 MB, 970 Mini, misc RAM.

V

VoloxitySF

Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2005
Messages
647
Prices include shipping. CONUS and PayPal only. All parts were previously tested good as fully functional then stored away. All parts are pre-owned so they may show signs of normal wear and tear. No OEM box/accessories included with any of these items.

1) I have no time to monitor eBay prices. Took me long enough just to this post together! Glad to hear offers and will accept if I think its reasonable.
2) If you buy more than one item I'll offer some sort of discount. PM me with what you're interested in.
3) Heat is under Voloxity.
4) I know some of the RAM and CPUs are very old and very few people want it - fully aware ;)

CPUs:

Core i5 4670k - $65
Core i5 3470S - $20
Core i3 3240 - $10
Core i3 3220 - $8
Pentium D 935 - $12
If anyone wants an Opteron 165 lmk in a PM and I'll try to find it.

26JYUB.jpg

MB:

MSI Z87 G41-PCMate - $80
* Pic otw *

GPU:

Gigabyte GTX970 Mini (ITX size) - $135
- Note 1: Light scuffs on DVI ports. Works fine.
- Note 2: Fresh Corsair thermal paste applied ~6 months ago.

z3xdTk.jpg Dl415f.jpg hl4HsG.jpg 53Uy3c.jpg

Bundle offer 1) 4670k + MSI Z87 + GTX970 Mini together for $260
Bundle offer 2) 4670k + MSI Z87 + GTX970 Mini + 16GB eVGA 2400 CL11 RAM together for $335
Bundle offer 3) 3470S + both i3s + Pentium D 935 together for 32

RAM:

DDR3

Server:
  • 2x4GB (Kit) Samsung 1Rx4 PC3L - 10600R - 09-11-C2-D3 | M39B5270DH0-YH9 | D3/51272R13WLSD | DDR3 1333Mhz ECC REG 4GB – Total = 8GB ($20)

Desktop:
  • 2x8GB (kit) EVGA 16G-D3-2400-MR | PC3 19200 CL 11-13-13-31 1.65 | 161120410024340 | 16GB 2400 C11 – Total = 16GB ($80)
  • 2x4GB (Kit) Edge Memory 4GN622R08 | 50742 -1623 - Total = 8GB ($24)
  • 2x4GB (Kit) PNY Part: 64C0JKHHJ | Ddr3 1600 Pc3 12800 1.5v - Total = 8GB ($24)
  • 2x4GB (Kit, Slimline) Kingston KVR13N9S8/4 | 99U5474 - 038.A00LF | 0000006111588 | 1AJUE - 59CP06 | AV9ET | DDR3, 1333MHz, Non-ECC, CL9, 1.5V – Total = 8GB ($24)
  • 1x4GB (Single) SK Hynix 4GB 1Rx8 PC3-12800U - 11 - 12 - A1 | HMT451U6AFR8C - PB N0 AA 1334 – Total = 4GB ($12)
  • 1x4GB (Single) Samsung 4GB 1Rx8 PC3-12800U - 11 - 13 - A1 | M378B5173QH0 - CK0 | DDR3 PC3-12800, CL=11, Unbuffered, NON-ECC, DDR3-1600, 1.5V – Total = 4GB ($12)
  • 1x2GB (Single) Mushkin Essentials Part: 991573 | PC3-8500 7-7-7-21 1.5v - Total = 2GB ($6)
  • 1x2GB (Single) Micron MT8JTF25664AZ-1G4D1 | 1Rx8 PC3-10600U 9-11-A0 | DPAAZ2M011 – Total = 2GB ($6)
Laptop:
  • 1X8GB (Single) SK Hynix 2Rx8 PC3L- 12800S - 11 - 13 - F3 | HMT41GS6BFR8A - PB N0 AA - DDR3 1600MHZ 1.35V – Total = 8GB ($28)
  • 1X8GB (Single) Elpida 2Rx8 PC3L-12800S-11-12-F3 | EBJ81UG8EFU0-GN-F | 1402NK470714 - Total = 8GB ($28)
  • 2X2GB (Kit) 1Rx8 PC3 - 10600S - 9 - 10 - B1 | HMT325S6BFR8C - H9 N0 AA | 204pin PC3-10600S 1333MHz HMT325S6BFR8C-H9 – Total = 4GB ($14)
  • 1X4GB (Single) 4GB 2Rx8 PC3 - 10600S - 09 - 11 - F3 | M471B5273DH0 - CH9 | 4GB SODIMM 1333MHz 204-pin, M471B5273DH0-CH9 – Total = 4GB ($14)
  • 1x1GB (Single) Hynix 1GB 2Rx16 PC3 - 10600S - 9 - 10 - A1 | HMT112S6BFR6C - H9 N0 AA - C | SO-DIMM 204pin PC3-10600S 1333 – Total = 1GB ($6)
  • 1x1GB (Single) Samsung 1GB 1Rx8 PC3-10600S - 09 - 11 B2 | M471B2873GB0 - CH9 | Pc3-10600 Ddr3-1333mhz So-DIMM - Total = 1GB ($6)

DDR2

Server:
  • 4x2GB (Kit) Micron MT18VDDT6472G-265c3 PC2100R-25331-Z | BZAC7WH007 20034 | DDR, 266, CL2.5, ECC, REG – Total = 8GB ($30)
Deskop:
  • 4x2GB (Kit) Nanya NT2GT64U8HD0BY-AD | 2GB 2Rx8 PC2-6400U -666-13-E1.800 | M20922708G.X2 - Total = 8GB ($30)
  • 1X2GB (Single) Elpida 2GB 2Rx8 PC2-6400u-666 | EBE21UE8ACWA-8G-E | PC2-6400U 240Pin DDR2 800 – Total = 2GB ($10)
Laptop:
  • 2x1GB (Kit) Hynix PC2-5300S-555-12 | HYMP112S64CP6-Y5 AB | 0752 – Total = 2GB ($10)
  • 2x1GB (Kit) Kingston KVR533D2S4/1G | 1.8V DDR2-533 – Total = 2GB ($10)

DDR1

Laptop:
  • 1x256MB (Single) Nanya NT256D64SH8B0GM-75B 256MB DDR PC2100S 266MHz SO DIMM 200-pin - Total = 256MB ($6)

Desktop:
  • 1X512MB (Single) OCZ EL Platinum | 184-Pin DDR SDRAM DDR 400 (PC 3200) OCZ4001024ELDCPER2-K – Total = 512MB ($10)
  • 1X512MB (Single) Kingston 400MHz PC3200 DDR CL3 DIMM Desktop Memory KVR400X64C3A/512 – Total = 512MB ($6)
  • 1X256MB (Single) Micron MT16VDDT3264AG-265B1 PC2100U-25331-B1 | 256MB, DDR, 266MHz, CL2.5 – Total = 256MB ($6)
  • 1x256MB (Single) Mushkin PC2700 Basic | 990961 - 256MB DDR PC2700 2.5-3-3-7 – Total = 256MB ($6)
yhTbkA.jpg
 

Attachments

Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top