FS: Inexpensive Intel CPUs, MSI Z87 MB, 970 Mini, misc RAM.

2x4GB (Kit) Samsung 1Rx4 PC3L - 10600R - 09-11-C2-D3 | M39B5270DH0-YH9 | D3/51272R13WLSD | DDR3 1333Mhz ECC REG 4GB – Total = 8GB ($20)

Desktop:

2x8GB (kit) EVGA 16G-D3-2400-MR | PC3 19200 CL 11-13-13-31 1.65 | 161120410024340 | 16GB 2400 C11 – Total = 16GB ($80)

(kit) EVGA 16G-D3-2400-MR | PC3 19200 CL 11-13-13-31 1.65 | 161120410024340 | 16GB 2400 C11 – ($80) 2x4GB (Kit) Edge Memory 4GN622R08 | 50742 -1623 - Total = 8GB ($24)

(Kit) Edge Memory 4GN622R08 | 50742 -1623 - ($24) 2x4GB (Kit) PNY Part: 64C0JKHHJ | Ddr3 1600 Pc3 12800 1.5v - Total = 8GB ($24)

(Kit) PNY Part: 64C0JKHHJ | Ddr3 1600 Pc3 12800 1.5v - ($24) 2x4GB (Kit, Slimline ) Kingston KVR13N9S8/4 | 99U5474 - 038.A00LF | 0000006111588 | 1AJUE - 59CP06 | AV9ET | DDR3, 1333MHz, Non-ECC, CL9, 1.5V – Total = 8GB ($24)

(Kit, ) Kingston KVR13N9S8/4 | 99U5474 - 038.A00LF | 0000006111588 | 1AJUE - 59CP06 | AV9ET | DDR3, 1333MHz, Non-ECC, CL9, 1.5V – ($24) 1x4GB (Single) SK Hynix 4GB 1Rx8 PC3-12800U - 11 - 12 - A1 | HMT451U6AFR8C - PB N0 AA 1334 – Total = 4GB ($12)

(Single) SK Hynix 4GB 1Rx8 PC3-12800U - 11 - 12 - A1 | HMT451U6AFR8C - PB N0 AA 1334 – ($12) 1x4GB (Single) Samsung 4GB 1Rx8 PC3-12800U - 11 - 13 - A1 | M378B5173QH0 - CK0 | DDR3 PC3-12800, CL=11, Unbuffered, NON-ECC, DDR3-1600, 1.5V – Total = 4GB ($12)

(Single) Samsung 4GB 1Rx8 PC3-12800U - 11 - 13 - A1 | M378B5173QH0 - CK0 | DDR3 PC3-12800, CL=11, Unbuffered, NON-ECC, DDR3-1600, 1.5V – ($12) 1x2GB (Single) Mushkin Essentials Part: 991573 | PC3-8500 7-7-7-21 1.5v - Total = 2GB ($6)

(Single) Mushkin Essentials Part: 991573 | PC3-8500 7-7-7-21 1.5v - ($6) 1x2GB (Single) Micron MT8JTF25664AZ-1G4D1 | 1Rx8 PC3-10600U 9-11-A0 | DPAAZ2M011 – Total = 2GB ($6)

Laptop:

1X8GB (Single) SK Hynix 2Rx8 PC3L- 12800S - 11 - 13 - F3 | HMT41GS6BFR8A - PB N0 AA - DDR3 1600MHZ 1.35V – Total = 8GB ($28)

(Single) SK Hynix 2Rx8 PC3L- 12800S - 11 - 13 - F3 | HMT41GS6BFR8A - PB N0 AA - DDR3 1600MHZ 1.35V – ($28) 1X8GB (Single) Elpida 2Rx8 PC3L-12800S-11-12-F3 | EBJ81UG8EFU0-GN-F | 1402NK470714 - Total = 8GB ($28)

(Single) Elpida 2Rx8 PC3L-12800S-11-12-F3 | EBJ81UG8EFU0-GN-F | 1402NK470714 - ($28) 2X2GB (Kit) 1Rx8 PC3 - 10600S - 9 - 10 - B1 | HMT325S6BFR8C - H9 N0 AA | 204pin PC3-10600S 1333MHz HMT325S6BFR8C-H9 – Total = 4GB ($14)

(Kit) 1Rx8 PC3 - 10600S - 9 - 10 - B1 | HMT325S6BFR8C - H9 N0 AA | 204pin PC3-10600S 1333MHz HMT325S6BFR8C-H9 – ($14) 1X4GB (Single) 4GB 2Rx8 PC3 - 10600S - 09 - 11 - F3 | M471B5273DH0 - CH9 | 4GB SODIMM 1333MHz 204-pin, M471B5273DH0-CH9 – Total = 4GB ($14)

(Single) 4GB 2Rx8 PC3 - 10600S - 09 - 11 - F3 | M471B5273DH0 - CH9 | 4GB SODIMM 1333MHz 204-pin, M471B5273DH0-CH9 – ($14) 1x1GB (Single) Hynix 1GB 2Rx16 PC3 - 10600S - 9 - 10 - A1 | HMT112S6BFR6C - H9 N0 AA - C | SO-DIMM 204pin PC3-10600S 1333 – Total = 1GB ($6)

(Single) Hynix 1GB 2Rx16 PC3 - 10600S - 9 - 10 - A1 | HMT112S6BFR6C - H9 N0 AA - C | SO-DIMM 204pin PC3-10600S 1333 – ($6) 1x1GB (Single) Samsung 1GB 1Rx8 PC3-10600S - 09 - 11 B2 | M471B2873GB0 - CH9 | Pc3-10600 Ddr3-1333mhz So-DIMM - Total = 1GB ($6)

DDR2



Server

4x2GB (Kit) Micron MT18VDDT6472G-265c3 PC2100R-25331-Z | BZAC7WH007 20034 | DDR, 266, CL2.5, ECC, REG – Total = 8GB ($30)

Deskop:

4x2GB (Kit) Nanya NT2GT64U8HD0BY-AD | 2GB 2Rx8 PC2-6400U -666-13-E1.800 | M20922708G.X2 - Total = 8GB ($30)

(Kit) Nanya NT2GT64U8HD0BY-AD | 2GB 2Rx8 PC2-6400U -666-13-E1.800 | M20922708G.X2 - ($30) 1X2GB (Single) Elpida 2GB 2Rx8 PC2-6400u-666 | EBE21UE8ACWA-8G-E | PC2-6400U 240Pin DDR2 800 – Total = 2GB ($10)

Laptop:

2x1GB (Kit) Hynix PC2-5300S-555-12 | HYMP112S64CP6-Y5 AB | 0752 – Total = 2GB ($10)

(Kit) Hynix PC2-5300S-555-12 | HYMP112S64CP6-Y5 AB | 0752 – ($10) 2x1GB (Kit) Kingston KVR533D2S4/1G | 1.8V DDR2-533 – Total = 2GB ($10)

DDR1



Laptop:

1x256MB (Single) Nanya NT256D64SH8B0GM-75B 256MB DDR PC2100S 266MHz SO DIMM 200-pin - Total = 256MB ($6)

Desktop:

1X512MB (Single) OCZ EL Platinum | 184-Pin DDR SDRAM DDR 400 (PC 3200) OCZ4001024ELDCPER2-K – Total = 512MB ($10)

(Single) OCZ EL Platinum | 184-Pin DDR SDRAM DDR 400 (PC 3200) OCZ4001024ELDCPER2-K – ($10) 1X512MB (Single) Kingston 400MHz PC3200 DDR CL3 DIMM Desktop Memory KVR400X64C3A/512 – Total = 512MB ($6)

(Single) Kingston 400MHz PC3200 DDR CL3 DIMM Desktop Memory KVR400X64C3A/512 – ($6) 1X256MB (Single) Micron MT16VDDT3264AG-265B1 PC2100U-25331-B1 | 256MB, DDR, 266MHz, CL2.5 – Total = 256MB ($6)

(Single) Micron MT16VDDT3264AG-265B1 PC2100U-25331-B1 | 256MB, DDR, 266MHz, CL2.5 – ($6) 1x256MB (Single) Mushkin PC2700 Basic | 990961 - 256MB DDR PC2700 2.5-3-3-7 – Total = 256MB ($6)

Prices include shipping. CONUS and PayPal only. All parts were previously tested good as fully functional then stored away. All parts are pre-owned so they may show signs of normal wear and tear. No OEM box/accessories included with any of these items.1) I have no time to monitor eBay prices. Took me long enough just to this post together! Glad to hear offers and will accept if I think its reasonable.2) If you buy more than one item I'll offer some sort of discount. PM me with what you're interested in.3) Heat is under Voloxity.4) I know some of the RAM and CPUs are very old and very few people want it - fully awareCore i5 4670k - $65Core i5 3470S - $20Core i3 3240 - $10Core i3 3220 - $8Pentium D 935 - $12MSI Z87 G41-PCMate - $80Gigabyte GTX970 Mini (ITX size) - $135Bundle offer 1) 4670k + MSI Z87 + GTX970 Mini together for $260Bundle offer 2) 4670k + MSI Z87 + GTX970 Mini + 16GB eVGA 2400 CL11 RAM together for $335Bundle offer 3) 3470S + both i3s + Pentium D 935 together for 32