FS: iMac 27" 2020 - i7 10th Gen / 64GB / 1TB SSD / 5700XT 16GB / 10G ETH / AppleCare+

OutKlast

Oct 12, 2006
117
For Sale is a 2020 iMac 27" 5k retina display.
Specs:
  • Intel i7 10th Gen / 8-core
  • 64GB OWC ram kit installed / also includes original 8gb apple ram.
  • 1TB SSD
  • Radeon Pro 5700xt w/ 16GB ram
  • 10 Gigabit Ethernet
  • Unused Keyboard / Mouse / Cable
  • AppleCare+ warranty until September ~20, 2023 (Screen was just replaced under warranty, minor chip, they also looked over the full machine and cleaned it out. iMac is wiped)
  • Have all original boxes and packaging and it will ship in them.
One of the last x86 iMac's. Worked well with Bootcamp and virtual machines inside of MacOS via Parallels for Windows and Linux.

Asking: $1899 + shipping
PM for shipping quote, it is quite heavy and will be insured for the full value. Also available for pickup/dropoff in Palm Beach County but you must pay first. I accept PayPal with no additional fees.







