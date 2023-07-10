FS: iMac 27" 2020 - i7 10th Gen / 64GB / 1TB SSD / 5700XT 16GB / 10G ETH / AppleCare+

For Sale is a 2020 iMac 27" 5k retina display.
Specs:
Asking: $1899 + shipping
PM for shipping quote, it is quite heavy and will be insured for the full value. Also available for pickup/dropoff in Palm Beach County but you must pay first. I accept PayPal with no additional fees.
- Intel i7 10th Gen / 8-core
- 64GB OWC ram kit installed / also includes original 8gb apple ram.
- 1TB SSD
- Radeon Pro 5700xt w/ 16GB ram
- 10 Gigabit Ethernet
- Unused Keyboard / Mouse / Cable
- AppleCare+ warranty until September ~20, 2023 (Screen was just replaced under warranty, minor chip, they also looked over the full machine and cleaned it out. iMac is wiped)
- Have all original boxes and packaging and it will ship in them.
Last edited: