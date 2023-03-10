FS: i9 9900k, Asus Strix z390-i ITX, 32gb Dominator DDR4, Dell 27" U2722DE 1440p

enyownz

enyownz

Jul 31, 2009
1,871

Dell Ultrasharp QHD 27" U2722DE - $280 shipped​

- Like new, only used for a couple weeks
- Comes with everything and original box
- DeltaE under 2, calibrated from factory
- Has USB-C Power and KVM built-in

Bundle - $480 shipped​

- Intel Core i9 9900K CPU

- Asus ROG Strix z390-i ITX motherboard

- Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3200 (PC4-25600) C16 RAM

(everything comes with original box + accessories, tetrahedron boxy thingy for 9900k too)

PM for any information!
 
