FS: i9 9900k, Asus Strix z390-i ITX, 32gb Dominator DDR4, Dell 27" U2722DE 1440p

​ Dell Ultrasharp QHD 27" U2722DE - $280 shipped​ - Like new, only used for a couple weeks

- Comes with everything and original box

- DeltaE under 2, calibrated from factory

- Has USB-C Power and KVM built-in

​ Bundle - $480 shipped​ - Intel Core i9 9900K CPU ​ - Asus ROG Strix z390-i ITX motherboard ​ - Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3200 (PC4-25600) C16 RAM

​ (everything comes with original box + accessories, tetrahedron boxy thingy for 9900k too)



PM for any information!