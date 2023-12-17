FS: i9 9900K, ASUS Max X Hero, G.Skill 32GB, Corsair H115i Pro 280mm AIO, Corsair AX1200 PSU, Samsung 970 Pro, 960 Pro

For sale a various computer parts.
All parts are in excellent and perfect working condition.
All parts include everything they came with - cables, manuals, parts, stickers etc.

Intel i9 9900K CPU - $250 shipped
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...9900k-processor-16m-cache-up-to-5-00-ghz.html

ASUS Maximus X Hero Motherboard - $125 shipped
https://rog.asus.com/motherboards/rog-maximus/rog-maximus-x-hero-model/

G.Skill 32GB (2x16) DDR4-3200 Memory F4-3200C14D-32GVK - $50 shipped
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/184/1536055632/F4-3200C14D-32GVK

Corsair H115i Pro RGB 280mm AIO Liquid CPU Cooler for Intel 115x Sockets(fans are completely brand-new and unused) - $75 shipped
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/ref...iquid-cpu-cooler-refurbished-cw-9060032-ww-rf

Corsair AX1200 Fully Modular Power Supply - $80 shipped
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/psu...ified-fully-modular-power-supply-cmpsu-1200ax

Samsung 960 Pro 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD - $40 shipped
https://www.samsung.com/us/computin...ate-drives/ssd-960-pro-m-2-512gb-mz-v6p512bw/

Samsung 970 Pro 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD $75 shipped
https://www.samsung.com/us/computin...e-drives/ssd-970-pro-nvme-m2-1tb-mz-v7p1t0bw/

Heatware is under 'Brahmzy'
https://www.heatware.com/u/31386/to

This was all in a working system together and I would love to sell and deal on multiple items for one sale to save on shipping.

Make some offers if you're interested in multiple items.

Thanks!

Intel i9 9900K CPU
ASUS Maximus X Hero Motherboard
G.Skill 32GB (2x16) DDR4-3200 Memory F4-3200C14D-32GVK
Corsair H115i Pro RGB 280mm AIO Liquid CPU Cooler for Intel 115x Sockets
Corsair AX1200 Fully Modular Power Supply
Samsung 960 Pro 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
Samsung 970 Pro 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
