FS: I9 9900k and I7 9700k copper IHS

9900K delidded with copper IHS and liquid metal.
$350 shipped no fee payment


9700K delidded with copper IHS and liquid metal.
$240 shipped no fee payment



If anyone wants to send me their processor, I can delid and put a copper IHS with liquid metal on and ship back for around $60.




Corsair TX850M 850w Gold PSU - Has most the cables, missing a sata cable. This one specifically.
$85 shipped





simgur.com/gallery/ba57Nj7

Pics of the delids and relids of a Rockitcool copper IHS. Quicksilver was used for removal of the factory STIM solder, not sandpaper or razor. Super clean and used Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut liquid metal and a very thin layer of Permatex automotive gasket maker to attach the new copper IHS (the camera made the layer look thicker than it actually is).

Used a Gigabyte Aorus Elite Z390 motherboard for testing. With a 280mm AIO and 1.35v limit to test for 4.9-5Ghz AVX with OCCT Linpack to make sure temps are in the 70s-80s.

Please understand this board has an excellent VRM setup, and other boards with different VRMs and LLC controls may need different voltages, and may not be stable at what I get stable. If you have a Gigabyte Aorus Z390 you should expect similar results with similar settings.


Listings are for the CPU only no cooler or box with the copper IHS already attached and ready to go.



Heatware under Cecil
 

Last edited:
I want so freaking bad, but just can't justify at the moment. the 6700k is still rockin :p
 
Adding second 9900k shortly. With 1.35v 5.2 didn't work, but 5.1Ghz seems ok so far.
 
The Rockitcool copper IHS's I have seen are supposedly not compatible with the 9900K because the die is slightly thicker and as a result will put too much stress on the 9900K die vs the others of the same gen. Did you modify the Rockitcool? Or did they release a model to account for the die variance?
 
H2R2P2 said:
The Rockitcool copper IHS's I have seen are supposedly not compatible with the 9900K because the die is slightly thicker and as a result will put too much stress on the 9900K die vs the others of the same gen. Did you modify the Rockitcool? Or did they release a model to account for the die variance?
Click to expand...
They released a new model for the 9 series. That is what I used.
There is roughly half a mill or less of space from the PCB and the edge of the IHS to allow the rtv gasket to not raise the IHS off of the die when a thin layer is used.
 
Would really like to have a couple of these sold by Thursday so I can avoid a fee on something I have to pay. Make me a reasonable offer.
 
Bump, nice chips that are actually stable with proof, jealous!
 
Sold the i5. Got another i9 to add in the next couple days when its done.
 
