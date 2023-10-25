FS: i9 10900KF, $695 RTX 3090, DDR4

heatware under mnewxcvheatware, ebay feedback here. *YOU* must also have verified feedback. (((I have 2FA enabled))) Items are used. Prices are PP F&F. Shipped prices are US48. Make an offer!
$205 shipped - Intel Core i9-10900KF bare CPU. Works perfectly. Bare processor only.
$695 shipped - Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090. Dell OEM branded dual fan card. Works great. One of my favorite 3090s because of its compact (relatively, ha) size and lack of flair.
$45 shipped - 32GB single stick of Kingston HyperX Fury DDR4-3400MHz RAM. Dell branded.
$10 with any above item - 2TB Toshiba 7200RPM SATA hard drive. Under 100 hours.
$10 with any above item - 430w Thermaltake TR2 power supply
$old shipped - 32GB Kit (2x16GB) of Kingston HyperX Fury DDR4-3400MHz RAM
$old shipped -Asus Vivobook Pro 14 oled laptop. Features 14" 90hz oled display, ryzen 5800h 8 core apu, and an rtx 3050 mobile 4gb gpu. Has 16gb soldered memory and a 1tb crucial p3 nvme ssd with windows 11. Has some cosmetic damages, scratches scuffs and a couple of dents, and it is missing the period key. I used it mostly for gaming and some video editing. Missing original ac adapter. Comes with a generic 90w charger that works perfectly.
$old shipped - Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB graphics card. This was pulled from a Lenovo system and it is a Lenovo branded dual fan card. Works perfectly, I just have a better gpu to install.
$old shipped - AMD Ryzen 5700g 8 core APU. This is a nice APU especially for small form factor builds. Bare processor only.
$old shipped - samsung 990 pro 2tb nvme ssd with heatsink. No box but it has 0 bytes written and has the latest firmware already.
$old shipped - Crucial 4TB P3 Plus nvme SSD. Used about a year or less for os and media storage **purchased 4/6/23**.
$old shipped - Western Digital SN750 500GB NVME SSD.
$old shipped - 64GB DDR4 3200MHz kit (2x32GB) Crucial CT2K32G4DFD832A
Attachments
-
928303_IMG_6680.jpeg218.1 KB · Views: 0
-
928304_IMG_6681.jpeg207.5 KB · Views: 0
-
928305_IMG_6682.jpeg240.8 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6683.jpeg170.5 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6685.jpeg157.1 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6686.jpeg162.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6687.jpeg168.6 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6688.jpeg188.6 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6689.jpeg128.4 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6690.jpeg178.5 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6691.jpeg159.3 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6692.jpeg148.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6693.jpeg127.3 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6694.jpeg160.3 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6695.jpeg130 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6696.jpeg135.8 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6697.jpeg231.4 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6698.jpeg239.3 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6699.jpeg279.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6701.jpeg192.1 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6700.jpeg506.6 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6737.jpeg267.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6738.jpeg277.3 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6790.jpeg212.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6791.jpeg199 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6792.jpeg194.1 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6793.jpeg198.5 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6794.jpeg211.1 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6795.jpeg206.4 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6796.jpeg201.6 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6797.jpeg221 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6798.jpeg208.5 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6800.jpeg314.3 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6799.jpeg281.9 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: