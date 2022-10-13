FS: i9 10850K + MSI Z490 Tomahawk combo, 3090 Kingpin

Prefer to sell only as a combo.



Up for sale is an Intel i9 10850K CPU and an MSI Z490 Tomahawk motherboard. I would plan to ship the motherboard with the CPU already installed. I believe I have the original packaging for both still.



Purchased 9/2/20 and was my main rig until I upgraded to a 12900K and has been sitting mostly dormant in a secondary rig since then. Never attempted any sort of overclocking as the stock boosts were always fast enough for me.



$400 shipped in the US.



----------



I also have an EVGA 3090 Kingpin that I purchased from another [H] member in February. The card is currently posted on eBay so it could go at any moment. I would be looking to get $1000 for that shipped here on [H] in the US if anyone was interested. Original box and packaging included, original fans virtually brand new as I have not been using them. 829 days left on the warranty as of this first post.







Pictures can be provided! Heat under nolan_strong, ebay feedback is under psyclops28 -- 2FA enabled. Prefer PayPal payment.