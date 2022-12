FS: i7-9700k Motherboard Cooler COMBO Price Reduced OBO

CPU

Upgraded to Alder Lake so I don't need these anymore. They have all work great for me the last couple yeas. Would like to sell as a bundle to cut back on shipping and boxes. I tried cleaning most of the dust off but some still remains. If you have any questions don't hesitate to ask. Non-smoking home. I do have a couple dogs but they're are rarely around in my room.: Intel i7-9700K (No original cooler. Never overclocked.): Asrock H310M-HDV (I/O Shield included. One of the pins for the USB 3.0 header broke off. The port still works but at half capacity.): Arctic Freezer 33 eSports ONE CPU Cooler (Only Intel mounting bracket included. No thermal compound included.)$200 Shipped OBO CONUSPaypalHeat: funonthebun