FS: I7 9700k copper IHS

Heatware under Cecil

9900K delidded with copper IHS and liquid metal.Sold9700K delidded with copper IHS and liquid metal.$240 shipped no fee paymentIf anyone wants to send me their processor, I can delid and put a copper IHS with liquid metal on and ship back for around $60.Corsair TX850M 850w Gold PSU - Has most the cables, missing a sata cable. This one specifically.$85 shippedPics of the delids and relids of a Rockitcool copper IHS. Quicksilver was used for removal of the factory STIM solder, not sandpaper or razor. Super clean and used Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut liquid metal and a very thin layer of Permatex automotive gasket maker to attach the new copper IHS (the camera made the layer look thicker than it actually is).Used a Gigabyte Aorus Elite Z390 motherboard for testing. With a 280mm AIO and 1.35v limit to test for 4.9-5Ghz AVX with OCCT Linpack to make sure temps are in the 70s-80s.Please understand this board has an excellent VRM setup, and other boards with different VRMs and LLC controls may need different voltages, and may not be stable at what I get stable. If you have a Gigabyte Aorus Z390 you should expect similar results with similar settings.