FS: I7 9700k copper IHS, Ryzen 5 1500X

Jan 17, 2019

    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Ryzen 5 1500X (4c8t), used in my girlfriend's PC to play WoW for the last couple of months. Tested it to 4Ghz all core on the stock cooler stable. This is CPU only, no cooler.
    $50 shipped



    9700K delidded with copper IHS and liquid metal.
    $240 shipped no fee payment



    If anyone wants to send me their processor, I can delid and put a copper IHS with liquid metal on and ship back for around $60.




    Corsair TX850M 850w Gold PSU - Has most the cables, missing a sata cable. This one specifically.
    https://www.amazon.com/CORSAIR-TX850M-Certified-Modular-Supply/dp/B01N5WW9GQ
    $85 shipped





    simgur.com/gallery/ba57Nj7

    Pics of the delids and relids of a Rockitcool copper IHS. Quicksilver was used for removal of the factory STIM solder, not sandpaper or razor. Super clean and used Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut liquid metal and a very thin layer of Permatex automotive gasket maker to attach the new copper IHS (the camera made the layer look thicker than it actually is).

    Used a Gigabyte Aorus Elite Z390 motherboard for testing. With a 280mm AIO and 1.35v limit to test for 4.9-5Ghz AVX with OCCT Linpack to make sure temps are in the 70s-80s.

    Please understand this board has an excellent VRM setup, and other boards with different VRMs and LLC controls may need different voltages, and may not be stable at what I get stable. If you have a Gigabyte Aorus Z390 you should expect similar results with similar settings.


    Listings are for the CPU only no cooler or box with the copper IHS already attached and ready to go.



    Heatware under Cecil
     

    Attached Files:

    dgingeri

    dgingeri 2[H]4U

    Doesn't Conductonaut do bad things to bare copper over time?
     
    hazmatic

    hazmatic [H]ard|Gawd

    It will stain copper, but it won't impact performance. Aluminum however...
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    It's fully safe for copper.

    Added one of the 9900ks
     
    Solhokuten

    Solhokuten [H]ard|Gawd

    I wish you were selling this back when I bought my 9900k. I definitely would have bit.
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Bump
     
    geforce man

    geforce man [H]ard|Gawd

    I want so freaking bad, but just can't justify at the moment. the 6700k is still rockin :p
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Dropped prices a bit
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Adding second 9900k shortly. With 1.35v 5.2 didn't work, but 5.1Ghz seems ok so far.
     
    H2R2P2

    H2R2P2 Limp Gawd

    The Rockitcool copper IHS's I have seen are supposedly not compatible with the 9900K because the die is slightly thicker and as a result will put too much stress on the 9900K die vs the others of the same gen. Did you modify the Rockitcool? Or did they release a model to account for the die variance?
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    They released a new model for the 9 series. That is what I used.
    There is roughly half a mill or less of space from the PCB and the edge of the IHS to allow the rtv gasket to not raise the IHS off of the die when a thin layer is used.
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Would really like to have a couple of these sold by Thursday so I can avoid a fee on something I have to pay. Make me a reasonable offer.
     
    legcramp

    legcramp [H]ardForum Junkie

    Bump, nice chips that are actually stable with proof, jealous!
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Bump
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Prices dropped some more
     
    capnstabn

    capnstabn Limp Gawd

    Shocked these haven't sold yet.
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    5.1 i9 sold
     
    WozniakMac

    WozniakMac [H]ard|Gawd

    PM Sent.
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Bump
     
    mls1995

    mls1995 2[H]4U

    can't believe this 9900k is still here. wow.
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Bump
     
    extide

    extide 2[H]4U

    Great prices on this stuff... watching...
     
    wadec22

    wadec22 2[H]4U

    same. I have zero need for one but keep trying to find a reason. :)
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Feel free to make offers :)

    Probably adding a couple more CPUs over the next couple weeks.
     
    chuckd007

    chuckd007 [H]ard|Gawd

    ygmp
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    9700k sold
     
    horrorshow

    horrorshow [H]ardness Supreme

    Bump for a choice 9900k!
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Bump
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Bump
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Bump
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Price drop
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    i9 sold, added i5
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Bump
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Bump
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Added 1070ti
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Bump
     
    ShuttleLuv

    ShuttleLuv [H]ardness Supreme

    pm
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Sold the i5. Got another i9 to add in the next couple days when its done.
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Bump
     
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Updated, 5.2Ghz i9 to be added in a couple days.
     
