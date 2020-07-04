FS i7-9700F $250

C

cyrusfox

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 8, 2010
Messages
131
Price includes USPS priority shipping.
Perfect working condition i7-9700F CPU(Base freq 3.0GHZ, Turbo up to 4.7GHz).
I used for nearly a year - Installed it back in August 2019, replaced with a i9-9900 for the extra threads and GPU in the new CPU.

This is an F series CPU which requires a separate discrete Graphics card, as is written clearly on the box in multiple places.
Comes in original box with the original unused included heatsink, manual and sticker.
DSC_0669.JPG
i7-9700F complet contents.jpg
DSC_0673.JPG

Paypal or Venmo preferred.
Here is my heatware profile, prefer to sell to those with some reputation also.
I set the price based on ebay completed transactions appear to sell for $250+, I do notice some peeps trying to get near retail $280 on reddit, would rather sell direct on Hard Forum, open to offers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top