FS i7-9700F $250

Price includes USPS priority shipping.
Perfect working condition i7-9700F CPU(Base freq 3.0GHZ, Turbo up to 4.7GHz).
I used for nearly a year - Installed it back in August 2019, replaced with a i9-9900 for the extra threads and GPU in the new CPU.
This is an F series CPU which requires a separate discrete Graphics card, as is written clearly on the box in multiple places.
Comes in original box with the original unused included heatsink, manual and sticker.
Paypal or Venmo preferred.
Here is my heatware profile, prefer to sell to those with some reputation also.
I set the price based on ebay completed transactions appear to sell for $250+, I do notice some peeps trying to get near retail $280 on reddit, would rather sell direct on Hard Forum, open to offers.
