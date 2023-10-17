FS: I7 8700K with Z370 Combo and Fractal Design Focus 2 RGB White Case

Volkswagen
Nov 12, 2002
4,862
Got a few items up for sale after upgrading my 9 year old computer. All items in great condition from smoke/pet free environment.
I7 8700K with Asrock Z370 Fatality Gaming K6 Motherboard $225 SHIPPED Paypal FnF
Fractal Design Focus 2 RGB White Gaming Case $60 LOCAL PICKUP NY 13760 (not worth shipping)
HEATWARE: Volkswagen 558-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/20134/to
- CPU will come installed in socket.
- Retail Packaging for motherboard, manuals, driver disc and I/O Shield included
- Great case, easy to build in and great airflow
- Comes with extra 120mm ARGB fan in back (Thermalright Brand) along with the two stock FD 140mm ARGB Fans
- Comes with all of the hardware/screws, manuals and Original packaging
