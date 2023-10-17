FS: I7 8700K with Z370 Combo and Fractal Design Focus 2 RGB White Case

Volkswagen

Volkswagen

Moderator
Staff member
Joined
Nov 12, 2002
Messages
4,862
Got a few items up for sale after upgrading my 9 year old computer. All items in great condition from smoke/pet free environment.

I7 8700K with Asrock Z370 Fatality Gaming K6 Motherboard $225 SHIPPED Paypal FnF
  • CPU will come installed in socket.
  • Retail Packaging for motherboard, manuals, driver disc and I/O Shield included

Fractal Design Focus 2 RGB White Gaming Case $60 LOCAL PICKUP NY 13760 (not worth shipping)
  • Great case, easy to build in and great airflow
  • Comes with extra 120mm ARGB fan in back (Thermalright Brand) along with the two stock FD 140mm ARGB Fans
  • Comes with all of the hardware/screws, manuals and Original packaging

HEATWARE: Volkswagen 558-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/20134/to
 

Attachments

  • 20231017_190156.jpg
    20231017_190156.jpg
    704.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231017_190207.jpg
    20231017_190207.jpg
    533.1 KB · Views: 1
  • 20231017_190203.jpg
    20231017_190203.jpg
    535.3 KB · Views: 1
  • 20231017_190123.jpg
    20231017_190123.jpg
    470.8 KB · Views: 1
  • 20231017_185944.jpg
    20231017_185944.jpg
    418 KB · Views: 1
  • 20231017_190002.jpg
    20231017_190002.jpg
    290.2 KB · Views: 2
