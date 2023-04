FS: i7 8700k, GTX 1080 8GB, DDR4 3200 16GB, Asus Prime Z370-P, CX550 550W PSU, Fractal Design Define C Mid ATX, Fractal Design Celsius S36 360mm AIO.

Parting out my Coffee Lake system to help fund my new build. All prices are before shipping.I have photos of everything. https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xmu4mff6h45lhp0/AACfEOQ9jC5yM70loH_7XqdJa?dl=0 Everything works great. It was one of the most stable systems I've ever built.$100 CPU: Intel Core i7 8700k$100 GPU: Nvidia Gigabyte GTX 1080 8GB$50 RAM: G.Skill TridentZ Series 16BG (2x8BG) DDR4 3200 CAS 16$75 Motherboard: Asus Prime Z370-P$30 PSU: CORSAIR CX Series CX550 550W$50 CASE: Fractal Design Define C Mid ATX$50 AIO: Fractal Design Celsius S36 360mmPlease be patient if I take a while to PM back.Thank you for looking!