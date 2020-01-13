[FS] i7-7700, ASUS Maximus VIII Ranger, 16GB Dominator Platinum

Parting out an unused system. All parts are tested working. Local is 32207, discounts for paying cash. - Delidded Core i7-7700 65W LGA 1151 - $200 Intel HD 630 graphics, 4.0Ghz all 4C/8T. Stock IHS paste replaced with Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut to run 15°C cooler, for lower CPU fan speeds and quieter operation. Can use low profile HSF for uSFF build (eg Velka 3/Node 202). IHS has been resealed with Loctite Ultra Gel. - ASUS MAXIMUS VIII Ranger Z170 ATX LGA 1151 - $120 $105 price drop M.2, SupremeFX, LCD debug, Push Start, ROG BIOS features, EasyTune. Premium motherboard. - Corsair Dominator Platinums 16GB 2400MHz - $60 Sold CL 10-12-12 timings. Essentially the fastest memory available if you're rocking a B or H series chipset motherboard.