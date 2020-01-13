[FS] i7-7700, ASUS Maximus VIII Ranger, 16GB Dominator Platinum

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by janas19, Jan 13, 2020 at 6:19 PM.

    Parting out an unused system. All parts are tested working. Local is 32207, discounts for paying cash.

    - Delidded Core i7-7700 65W LGA 1151 - $200
    Intel HD 630 graphics, 4.0Ghz all 4C/8T. Stock IHS paste replaced with Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut to run 15°C cooler, for lower CPU fan speeds and quieter operation. Can use low profile HSF for uSFF build (eg Velka 3/Node 202).
    IHS has been resealed with Loctite Ultra Gel.

    - ASUS MAXIMUS VIII Ranger Z170 ATX LGA 1151 - $120 $105 price drop
    M.2, SupremeFX, LCD debug, Push Start, ROG BIOS features, EasyTune. Premium motherboard.

    - Corsair Dominator Platinums 16GB 2400MHz - $60 Sold
    CL 10-12-12 timings. Essentially the fastest memory available if you're rocking a B or H series chipset motherboard.

     
