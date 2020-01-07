FS: i7 6700K, Z170 mobo, H115i Pro

Hello all, I recently went Ryzen, so I have some Intel goodies up for grabs. i7 6700K never overclocked, safe in original box. $190 shipped Corsair H115i Pro with mounting hardware for socket 1151. Its unlike me to discard it, but I cant find the original box or original AMD mounting hardware. Just pulled from this setup and cleaned, working great, quiet pump. $50 shipped Gigabyte Z170X Gaming 7 motherboard in OEM box with I/O shield and accessories except for 2 of the original SATA cables. $60 shipped Grab all for $270 shipped. HeatWare under cold_steel {} {} {}