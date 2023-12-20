FS: i7-6700k, 2x1080s, waterblocks, ram, bricked mobo

Microsoft windows decided to *automatically* update the bios in my ROG Maximus VIII and bricked it. I was unable to get the recovery bios to load. It doesn’t even post. So i upgraded my whole system.



Prefer to sell as a set: $400/shipped lower 48.

2x1080 founders editions w/EK Waterbocks. Original hsf included. I had to use one for a short while in new rig until my 3080 came in so one has the hsf installed, the other still has the waterblock. The hsf are in like new condition as I immediately put the waterblocks on when I first got them. The waterblocks do have corrosion. I did not want to open them to clean and possibly create a leak. They still cooled and flowed well as they are. SLI bridge and waterblock bridge included. (Parts for running only a single watercooled 1080 not included)



I7-6700k always watercooled, ran stable at 4.4



2x8Gb Gskill memory.



Bricked Asus ROG Maximus VIII Formula - won’t post, couldn’t get bios recovered. Included if you want it. I do not at all promise you can fix it.