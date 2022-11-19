FS: i7-6700, i5-6600K, 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-3200 RGB B-die, Gigabyte Z690 AORUS ELITE AX DDR4, ASUS Maximus IX Hero, MSI H170 Gaming M3, 8GB DDR5-4800

SolidBladez
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jan 4, 2008
- Messages
- 6,301
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/61852/to
local zip: 80130
Intel i7-6700
Don't need anymore, works great. Includes just the CPU, nothing else.
$60 shipped / $50 local
Intel i5-6600K
Works fine. I didn't overclock it as I was using it on the H170 board I'm selling. Includes just the CPU, nothing else.
$40 shipped / $32 local
HP 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-3200 RGB B-die memory
In like new condition. I used this with my Gigabyte board I'm selling. I bought this memory in hopes to see how high it overclocks but never got around to it.
$140 shipped / $125 local
Gigabyte Z690 AORUS ELITE AX DDR4 motherboard
Bought this used on /r/hardwareswap. The top x16 slot latch is missing but the slot works just fine. It doesn't come with the retail box nor any of the accessories but it does have the antenna. Also only the top M.2 slot has the supplied screw to mount a SSD. The other slots don't have a screw. BIOS has been flashed to the latest version for 13th gen CPUs.
$120 shipped / $105 local
ASUS Maximus IX Hero Z270 motherboard
Bought this used on /r/hardwareswap. Works fine and I flashed it to the latest BIOS and Intel ME firmware. Includes just the motherboard and I/O shield, no retail packaging or accessories. Both M.2 slots have screws to mount a SSD.
$85 shipped / $70 local
MSI H170 Gaming M3 motherboard
Bought this used on /r/hardwareswap. Works fine and I flashed it to the latest BIOS and Intel ME firmware. Includes just the motherboard and I/O shield, no retail packaging or accessories. The M.2 slot is missing the screw to mount a SSD.
$45 shipped / $30 local
Samsung 8GB (1x8GB) DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM memory
Upgraded an ASUS laptop that this came from. Works fine.
$28 shipped / $20 local
