FS: I7 4790K Z97 ATX Combo (16 GB DDR3 and 256 Samsung SSD) $120 Shipped

Up for sale is my sons old combo (upgraded him recently) and consists of the followingIntel Core I7 4790K CPUGigabyte Z97X-Gaming 5 ATX Motherboard with M.2 Support2 x 8 GB Kingston HyperX Fury Ram KHX1866C10D3/8GARESGAME CPU Air Cooler 5 Heat Pipes with 120mm FAN (RGB or ARGB cant remember)256 GB Samsung OEM SSD 2.5"No retail boxes- comes with I/O shield only. Will be packed well!Great combo- used with an RX580 8 GB and RX 5700XT without any issues- no overclocking besides Turbo Boost.PRICE: $120 SHIPPEDPayment: Paypal FnF or USPS Money OrderHEAT: Volkswagen 554-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/20134/to