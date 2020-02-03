FS: I7-4790k, combo - SOLD

$240 shipped usaUpgraded my PC and looking to sell the old combo. Will list separately and add a discounted combo deal. Paypal only for both parties protection. I have not bought and sold a lot on this forum or PC items for that matter but I am into other things and can provide references and 100% positive feedback on the platforms I have dealt on (ebay and reverb). Prices are best offer and I am basing this off fair, sold ebay items.I7-4790K - Comes with original box and unused stock cooler - $180Asus Z97-AR Comes with Original Box and used anti static wrap from my recent mobo - $90Corsair Vengeance LP DDR3 RAM 16GB 1600mhz - Shipped in the Tridentz Box - no original packaging - $50Phanteks PH-14PE - Comes with Original box and splitter cable - $40Will sell all as a combo for $300. This includes shipping to USA only.