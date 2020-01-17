FS: i7 4790k - Asus Z97-A/USB3.1 - Crucial 16 GB DDR3-1600 - Antec 650w PSU - Corsair H50 AIO

Finally got my new build complete which means the old parts need to go. Prices are rough from eBay sold listings, please make me an offer. Not currently interested in trades. - Intel i7-4790K CPU (never overclocked by me) - $190 $180 shipped (original box) - Corsair H50i AIO CPU Cooler, with 2 corsair fans - $40 shipped - Asus Z97-A/USB3.1 Motherboard - $130 $120 shipped (original box) - 2x Crucial Ballistix Sport 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 - $55 $50 shipped All items working pulls, but as is with no expressed warranties, unless not as described. SOLD: - Antec Earthwatts EA-650 650w PSU. $40 - $35 shipped Purchased already: Before I go and buy brand new and pay the sales tax on Newegg, does anyone have a 2x16gb kit of a Corsair DDR4-2666 or something similar? - bought something similar Also looking for a stock i7 8700k/9700k or similar variant. - Bought one Asus Prime Z370-A