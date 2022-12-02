FS: i7 4790 i7-3770 i7-6700 CPU + Nuc FS

deathhorse
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 29, 2010
- Messages
- 1,675
Hello
I have some cpus but was wondering if anyone was in the market for a office machine cpu
Intel Core i7-4790 3.6GHz Quad-Core LGA1150 x1
$35 shipped
Intel Core i7-3770 - 3.4GHz Quad-Core Processor X4$30 shipped
Intel Core i7-6700 3.40GHz x4
$50 shipped
mini desktop pc intel nuc (you can play seven days to die on this thing)
nuc7i7bnk
i7 7567u 3.50ghz
16gb ram
250gb ssd
$125 shipped
pics will be sent each sale via pm and posted in chat if you want em
I ALSO TAKE HOME DEPOT CARDS my fence blow over
heat https://www.heatware.com/u/72306/to
Last edited: