FS: i7 4790 i7-3770 i7-6700 CPU + Nuc FS

Hello

I have some cpus but was wondering if anyone was in the market for a office machine cpu

Intel Core i7-4790 3.6GHz Quad-Core LGA1150 x1
$35 shipped

Intel Core i7-3770 - 3.4GHz Quad-Core Processor X4

$30 shipped

Intel Core i7-6700 3.40GHz x4
$50 shipped


mini desktop pc intel nuc (you can play seven days to die on this thing)
nuc7i7bnk
i7 7567u 3.50ghz
16gb ram
250gb ssd
$125 shipped

pics will be sent each sale via pm and posted in chat if you want em

I ALSO TAKE HOME DEPOT CARDS :) my fence blow over



heat https://www.heatware.com/u/72306/to
 
