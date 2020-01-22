FS: i7 4770k Haswell, RTX 1070 FE combo, Asus Maximus VI Extreme, G.Skill DDR3 RAM

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by DangerIsGo, Jan 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM.

    DangerIsGo

    Selling my old system that I just upgraded. Everything works great. I am the original and sole owner of everything.





    Asus Maximus VI Extreme
    Comes with all accessories in original box. The rotating WiFi adapter will not rotate, but connects just fine without issues.





    Asking $150 + shipping




    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1070 Founders Edition & Heatkiller FC waterblock Combo
    Comes in original box. Heatsink/backplate were never used as it was watercooled with included Heatkiller FC waterblock. Right now, this is a package deal and not looking to separate. This may change in the future.





    https://i.imgur.com/LG6CHE0.jpg

    Asking $300 + shipping




    Intel i7-4770k Haswell LGA 1150 CPU
    Comes with original box and stock heatsink/fan combo

    https://i.imgur.com/7sn68Vc.jpg
    https://i.imgur.com/QJ50QCN.jpg

    Asking $100 + shipping



    G.Skill TridentX 32GB (4x8GB) DDR3 1600 PC3-12800 RAM F3-1600C7Q-32GTX
    Original packaging is not included (lost with time)

    https://i.imgur.com/QB2tZ5Y.jpg
    https://i.imgur.com/n8unHEl.jpg
    https://i.imgur.com/V819sZC.jpg

    Asking $75 + shipping
     
    BoiseTech

    I'd love to have your RTX 1070 FE. Very rare card.
     
    FedericoUY

    Hahaha
     
    mrpawick

    They’re solid AF.
     
