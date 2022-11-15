FS: i7-3770K

xx0xx
Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2005
- Messages
- 764
2FA-Enabled: Yes
Heatware: heliumseven
Payment (modified 12-13-2022): Zelle Only (trying to get away from Paypal)
Shipping to: CONUS (lower 48) only, via USPS Priority or UPS Ground - UPS Ground 90% of the time
Shipping from: Virginia, USA
Shipping notes: May be 1-2 days after purchase before shipment is sent
Buyer requirements: prefer established / recent H members and/or heatware but will make determination on a case-by-case basis
Returns/refunds: generally no, but please PM if you have any concerns
Note: Always feel free to ask questions beforehand.
Intel i7-3770K -
$65 $55 Shipped
Heatware: heliumseven
Payment (modified 12-13-2022): Zelle Only (trying to get away from Paypal)
Shipping to: CONUS (lower 48) only, via USPS Priority or UPS Ground - UPS Ground 90% of the time
Shipping from: Virginia, USA
Shipping notes: May be 1-2 days after purchase before shipment is sent
Buyer requirements: prefer established / recent H members and/or heatware but will make determination on a case-by-case basis
Returns/refunds: generally no, but please PM if you have any concerns
Note: Always feel free to ask questions beforehand.
Intel i7-3770K -
- Bare CPU, no original box or original cooler
- No warranty (obviously), however works fine, was pulled from working machine that was upgraded
- I can throw in a bare small tower cooler and fan (unknown Cooler Master model) that was on it, if desired.
Attachments
Last edited: