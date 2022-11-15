FS: i7-3770K

xx0xx

xx0xx

Gawd
Joined
Oct 20, 2005
Messages
764
2FA-Enabled: Yes
Heatware: heliumseven
Payment (modified 12-13-2022): Zelle Only (trying to get away from Paypal)
Shipping to: CONUS (lower 48) only, via USPS Priority or UPS Ground - UPS Ground 90% of the time
Shipping from: Virginia, USA
Shipping notes: May be 1-2 days after purchase before shipment is sent
Buyer requirements: prefer established / recent H members and/or heatware but will make determination on a case-by-case basis
Returns/refunds: generally no, but please PM if you have any concerns
Note: Always feel free to ask questions beforehand.

Intel i7-3770K - $65 $55 Shipped
  • Bare CPU, no original box or original cooler
  • No warranty (obviously), however works fine, was pulled from working machine that was upgraded
  • I can throw in a bare small tower cooler and fan (unknown Cooler Master model) that was on it, if desired.
 

Attachments

  • i7-3770K_s_1.jpg
    i7-3770K_s_1.jpg
    89.7 KB · Views: 1
  • i7-3770K_s_2.jpg
    i7-3770K_s_2.jpg
    302.6 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:
xx0xx

xx0xx

Gawd
Joined
Oct 20, 2005
Messages
764
Bump, will make discounts for multiple. May consider reasonable offers. Take both GPUs + Apple TV for $409 shipped!
 
xx0xx

xx0xx

Gawd
Joined
Oct 20, 2005
Messages
764
Bump- want this stuff gone, make offers (no lowballs). This should be a good price for a used 3070! If you have a quiet case or bad ears, especially! :D
 
B

Burticus

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 7, 2005
Messages
4,723
Will the 960 do 4k desktop? I know the 970 could. Or is the ram a limiter...
 
xx0xx

xx0xx

Gawd
Joined
Oct 20, 2005
Messages
764
Bump - took me a bit to get these new items listed, but they're up now. GPU and CPU listed, possibly more to come
 
xx0xx

xx0xx

Gawd
Joined
Oct 20, 2005
Messages
764
bump
thank you recent buyers! :)
price drop on CPU
payment methods updated, now Zelle only (no issues with Paypal, but still wanting to reduce some reliance on Paypal) and want to try Zelle going forward as an experiment
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top