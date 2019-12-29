FS i7 3770, Extreme4 Z77, Sabertooth X58+i7 950

Adding a BNIB Asrock Extreme4 Z77 Board and i7 3770. These were purchased for a family member years ago and were never installed. The board will come with the box and all accessories including IO shield, SLI bridge, etc. $100 + shipping. {} {} I also have an Asus Sabertooth X58 that I used for a few years and it treated me well. Unfortunately I moved this to my closet after upgrading my setup and now I can't seem to get this system to post. The board powers on but has the red CPU and DRAM LEDs. The board is in near perfect physical condition. I have an i7 950 I'll include with the board. Will also include box and accessories including IO shield. $30 + shipping. {} {} *X79 Combo SOLD* Spoiler Selling my Asus Rampage IV Extreme X79 board, CPU and RAM. This has been my primary rig for the last few years. This system was only on for occasional gaming. The 3970X was kept cool and comfortable with an H100i and I ran this at a modest 4.4Ghz for everyday use. I used this in combination with a Vega 64 for 4K and 1440P gaming and it sliced through anything I threw at it. Reason for selling is between my 2 year old kid and current work schedule I have little to no time to game or hardly use a desktop PC. Really want to keep this a packaged deal. {} {} {} {} Everything works perfectly. My heat is here: https://www.heatware.com/u/112317/to