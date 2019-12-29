FS i7 3770, Extreme4 Z77, Sabertooth X58+i7 950

{ }

Selling my Asus Rampage IV Extreme X79 board, CPU and RAM. This has been my primary rig for the last few years. This system was only on for occasional gaming. The 3970X was kept cool and comfortable with an H100i and I ran this at a modest 4.4Ghz for everyday use. I used this in combination with a Vega 64 for 4K and 1440P gaming and it sliced through anything I threw at it.Reason for selling is between my 2 year old kid and current work schedule I have little to no time to game or hardly use a desktop PC.Really want to keep this a packaged deal.Everything works perfectly.