FS: i7 3770 Combo, LG G6 Phone, Dell Vostro 15 3558 Laptop, R9 290, Misc

i7 3770, Gigabyte Z68x-UD3H-B3 Motherboard, and 16GB Kingston HyperX 1600Mhz DDR3 Ram. $100.00 plus shipping for the comboBarebones HP Prodesk 400 G1 SFF: https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c04101374 LGA1150 (Supports 4th gen Intel Processors) Fully functional until I took the processor and Ram for another project. Add a processor Ram and HDD to make this fully functional.$20+ actual shippingDell Optiplex 3020: https://www.dell.com/support/home/us/en/04/product-support/servicetag/0-NE1MaGdkdjAxU1J5MzBLMUcrMlp5UT090/docs LGA1150 (Intel 4th Gen processor support) Top of case is dented, Machine was functioning as a Plex server for about a year with no issues before I upgraded. Once again add a processor, ram and Hdd.$20.00+ actual shipping.LG G6 32GB Smartphone (T-Mobile Unlocked) Near mint condition. Has had a supershieldz glass screen protector and generic case from day one. Used for about a year before upgrading to a LG V30. I can Include the original box and charger.$70.00 + actual shippingGigabyte Radeon R9 290 (Reference) customized with a Zalman 120mm AIO cooler. I purchased this card back in 2017 from a user of this forum and modified it to fit the AIO cooler. Card has been rock solid and runs cool and quiet. Lightly overclocked, but never pushed hard, I was running at 1050mhz core, probably lots of headroom to go, temp used to hover around 60c in games. Zalman 120mm fan not pictured but included. $75.00 plus shipping.I have a lightly used Dell Vostro 3558 for sale with the following Specs:15" 1366x768 ScreenCeleron 3205U 1.5 ghz Dual Core8gb DDR3 1600mhz Ram120gb SSD installed.Windows 10 Home installed and activated with a digital licenseMachine is in good shape, barely looks used. Has passed all Dell system tests.Comes with Dell 130-watt power supply (the only power supply I have that fits this machine)There is only 1 minor issue on the bottom, it appears that it may have been resting on a hot surface and the plastic on the bottom got tweaked a little, you can see in the pictures.I'm looking to get $80.00 + actual shippingBrand New Fractal Design node 202 mITX Black case . SOLDI will have more to add to this thread as I clean up and test things I have to get rid of.My heat is Duffbuster243Paypal and google Wallet accepted