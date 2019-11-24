FS: i7 3770 Combo, LG G6 Phone, Dell Vostro 15 3558 Laptop, R9 290, Misc

Duffbuster243
i7 3770, Gigabyte Z68x-UD3H-B3 Motherboard, and 16GB Kingston HyperX 1600Mhz DDR3 Ram. $100.00 plus shipping for the combo
Barebones HP Prodesk 400 G1 SFF: https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c04101374
LGA1150 (Supports 4th gen Intel Processors) Fully functional until I took the processor and Ram for another project. Add a processor Ram and HDD to make this fully functional.
$20+ actual shipping
Dell Optiplex 3020: https://www.dell.com/support/home/us/en/04/product-support/servicetag/0-NE1MaGdkdjAxU1J5MzBLMUcrMlp5UT090/docs
LGA1150 (Intel 4th Gen processor support) Top of case is dented, Machine was functioning as a Plex server for about a year with no issues before I upgraded. Once again add a processor, ram and Hdd.
$20.00+ actual shipping.
LG G6 32GB Smartphone (T-Mobile Unlocked) Near mint condition. Has had a supershieldz glass screen protector and generic case from day one. Used for about a year before upgrading to a LG V30. I can Include the original box and charger.
$70.00 + actual shipping
Gigabyte Radeon R9 290 (Reference) customized with a Zalman 120mm AIO cooler. I purchased this card back in 2017 from a user of this forum and modified it to fit the AIO cooler. Card has been rock solid and runs cool and quiet. Lightly overclocked, but never pushed hard, I was running at 1050mhz core, probably lots of headroom to go, temp used to hover around 60c in games. Zalman 120mm fan not pictured but included. $75.00 plus shipping.
I have a lightly used Dell Vostro 3558 for sale with the following Specs:
15" 1366x768 Screen
Celeron 3205U 1.5 ghz Dual Core
8gb DDR3 1600mhz Ram
120gb SSD installed.
Windows 10 Home installed and activated with a digital license
Machine is in good shape, barely looks used. Has passed all Dell system tests.
Comes with Dell 130-watt power supply (the only power supply I have that fits this machine)
There is only 1 minor issue on the bottom, it appears that it may have been resting on a hot surface and the plastic on the bottom got tweaked a little, you can see in the pictures.
I'm looking to get $80.00 + actual shipping
Brand New Fractal Design node 202 mITX Black case . SOLD
I will have more to add to this thread as I clean up and test things I have to get rid of.
My heat is Duffbuster243
Paypal and google Wallet accepted
Last edited: