FS: i7-2600K combo (MB + 16GB memory + Heatsink)

For sale is a great combo system consisting of i7-2600K, Asus P8Z68-V Pro motherboard, Corsair Vengeance Pro DDR3-1600 CL9 (2 x 8GB) and Cryorig M9i heatsink. Everything is in good working condition and no physical damage to motherboard. I don't have the original boxes other than the heatsink which I'll include. I may have the motherboard manual lying somewhere if you want it too. I/O shield included.
$90 shipped via PP F&F.
heat 21-0-0
ebay 301-0-0
