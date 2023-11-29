FS: i7-2600K combo (MB + 16GB memory + Heatsink)

pututu

pututu

Dec 27, 2015
2,946
For sale is a great combo system consisting of i7-2600K, Asus P8Z68-V Pro motherboard, Corsair Vengeance Pro DDR3-1600 CL9 (2 x 8GB) and Cryorig M9i heatsink. Everything is in good working condition and no physical damage to motherboard. I don't have the original boxes other than the heatsink which I'll include. I may have the motherboard manual lying somewhere if you want it too. I/O shield included.

$90 shipped via PP F&F.

heat 21-0-0
ebay 301-0-0
 

