FS - i7 2600 Combo, AMD 9590 Combo, ITX Athlon 5350 combo, Google Daydreams NIB - Lowered Prices

BoiseTech

Mar 15, 2018
DISCLAIMER: All sales are F&F or you pay fees. Shipping is included in all sales.

Will take Paypal, or Venmo.




FS:

Core i7 2600 with Asus P8P67 Motherboard, 2x 8gb Elite DDR3 1600 - $125 Shipped

20200622_112208.jpg

20200622_112215.jpg



AMD 9590 with MSI 970A-G46 motherboard and 2x 8GB DDR3 1600 - $125 shipped.

20200622_112609.jpg


20200622_112612.jpg


20200622_112619.jpg


Athlon 5350 with MSI ITX motherboard and 1x 8GB DDR3 1066. - $50 shipped.

20200619_102459.jpg


3 NIB Google Daydream Views. $25 each, shipped. or $65 takes them all. Will take Paypal, Venmo or Newegg Gift card.

20200328_150928.jpg





Not looking to buy anything at this time.



$0




Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/117681/to

Cecil

Jun 17, 2009
Might have some in that price range at work, will pm you tomorrow if we do.
 
