FS: i7-14700 ITX mobo combo $380. 2x i7-14700 new system pull $250.

Paypal or Venmo or Zelle. If you want to use Paypal with buyer protection, I simply ask that we split the fees, after the transaction.

Items can be shipped or Local pickup for Portland, OR.

Photos (if I have them up) will be attached in a post

CURRENTLY FOR SALE

$250 shipped, each.

Combo:

$380 shipped

Assassin's Creed Shadows

digital code for PC, from Intel's Gamer Days and Holiday promotions.

$45.

I can activate for you, or you can activate yourself (you will need Intel 12th, 13th, 14th, or Arrowlake). I have activated previous codes for 2 people on this forum. As well as someone from another forum.





To redeem your voucher key:



Go to https://softwareoffer.intel.com/



Sign-in or create an account.



Once your account is verified, log in and enter your redemption key to claim your software.



At some point along the way, you will likely be required to download and run the Intel® Hardware Scanning Tool “(Intel HST”).

If you want me to activate for you, you will have to create an account at that link, and then share the login credentials with me.

Dell Optiplex 7010 Micro Form Factor $430 shipped.

SOLD

Very low use. This listing is now for a brand new one. Never booted.

i7-13700. 16GB DDR5. 256GB SSD.

Gigabyte RTX 4070 Super Windforce OC.

$475 shipped.

This card is in very good condition. Comes with the standard 12VHPWR adapter. No problems. It also runs pretty cool, fans sound smooth, and fan noise is pretty low. Maybe the most quiet GPU I have had. But, its slightly too wide for my ITX case, as the connector is not recessed. (my case only has room for 130mm card width, power cable width included)



PIcs attached here:

https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-rtx-4070-super-windforce-oc-525-shipped.2009757/page-3#post-1045909021

Dell Optiplex 7010 Micro Form Factor

$400 shipped.

Near new. Maybe 48 hours of run time. No issues.

i7-13700. 16GB DDR5. 256GB SSD.



pics here:

https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-rtx-4070-super-windforce-525-dell-optiplex-micro-i7-1300-525.2009757/page-3#post-1045909897

Gigabyte RTX 4070 TI Super Eagle OC.

$710 shipped.

Sold Elsewhere

Great condition. Mid-size. Dual Bios switch for "Quiet" and "OC".

Noise level in OC mode at 100% load I would say is Medium. It definitely starts humming. But its not crazy.

Quiet Mode I would say is moderate. Its solidly lower noise than the OC mode. But not whisper quiet, if you are pushing the full 285 watts.

Again, slightly too wide for my ITX case, as the connector is not recessed. (my case only has room for 130mm card width, power cable width included)



This thing has an 8 heatpipe cooler. Good balance between noise and temps in this size. VRAM temps are good, as it has a large copper base plate. And some of the heatpipes go right over the VRAM.

Its good in its stock config. But, it would be a great card to de-shroud with better fans.



pics here:

https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-rt...uper-eagle-710.2009757/page-3#post-1045918273

RTX 4070 Windforce OC from Gigabyte, $430 shipped. [SOLD

] sed since October in a Sliger S610 ITX case. Good, but not pristine condition. Works perfectly. Uses a single 8 pin connector. Good temps and more quiet than the 6700 XT reference and Gigabyte 6600 XT OC I used to have.



Pics of 4070 Windforce here:

https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-rtx-4070-windforce-oc-430-shipped.2009757/page-3#post-1045868931

2x Starfield Premium Edition (includes the first DLC when it releases). $50 each. Or trade for Alan Wake 2.

(I can help you activate, if you give me login info for an AMD rewards account)

ITX COMBO [Sold]

13600KF with ASUS ROG Strix B660i Gaming Wifi. $375 shipped. Paypal Friends and Family.

If you want buyer protection, you pay that way. And then we split the fees via friends and family payment.



Both CPU and mobo have been used together until as recent as a few days ago.

This is a great ITX mobo. Solid layout, no quirks or issues. Allows you to load an old microcode, so that you can undervolt in a B660 mobo. The microcode is officially included in the bios. It's simply a setting you activate.

I have been daily driving this this mobo and CPU at DDR5 6800, with timings from buildzoid.

Also includes Thermaltake anti-bend/contact frame. I have the original Intel mounting hardware and will include it.

Mobo includes basically all accessories and stickers. The Wifi antenna is still sealed in its package.

The original box is no longer intact. I will ship it in a box for an Asrock ITX mobo.



Pics will be posted tomorrow.

Ryzen 7700x.

Lightly used/Near New. Includes a black Thermalright AM5 Secure Frame. $240 shipped for CPU.

This was only used for maybe 3 days. Used with the Thermalright Secure Frame, which is included. This means, there are no marks/scratches from the stock mounting system. Additionally, thermal grease has never even been used on this CPU. I only used a graphite cooling pad from IC Diamond. CPU was only lightly used, for a few days, in two different ITX motherboards. This CPU worked well with Curve Optimizer, similar to Optimum Tech's video on youtube for 7700x.

Alder Lake CPU + 32GB RAM Combo options

These two CPUs can be comboed with 32 GB DDR5 5600 (Kingston Fury Beast) or 32 GB DDR4 3600 (Crucial Ballistix). Both sets have pretty low profile heatspreaders. Great for ITX or fitting with large CPU heatsinks.



i5-12600. Used. $160 shipped with RAM of your choice

this CPU has AVX-512. ( AVX512 is YMMV depending upon your motherboard and bios)

**I do have the the un-used stock cooler. If you want it, we will have to talk about shipping costs.

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/intel-core-i5-12600/



i5-12600k. Used. $210 shipped with RAM of your choice.

this CPU has AVX-512 ( AVX512 is YMMV depending upon your motherboard and bios). This CPU will not ship in a retail box.

Pulled from a working build I did for some kids. I upgraded them to a 12700k and doubled their RAM to 32



Purple iPhone 14 Pro. Unlocked/No SIM restrictions. $650 shipped. Lightly used for 3 months.

Comes with slim case, with great buttons. Will include at least 1 aftermarket lighting to USB-C charge cable. The stock cable disintegrated.



Never been dropped. No scratches or cracks.

To be clear, the 14 Pro is the physically smaller version of the 14 pro MAX. Same performance. Smaller size.

GRAPHICS CARDS

AMD Reference 6700 XT. $415 shipped.

Pics attached below.



This is a great card, which AMD doesn't make anymore. Clean and Compact. Good temps. Great noise level from the fans. The heatsink is a vapor chamber--- you can put these in a vertical case, with no temperature penalty. Most cards use heat-pipes instead of a vapor chamber. Heat-pipes are often affected by vertical mounting.



Spoiler: click to see previously sold New/unopened and sealed, EVGA RTX 3050 XC Gaming (picture attached)

Purchase for $345 shipped.

Trades: I am interested in 11 or 12 series Intel CPUs. 6+ cores, only. I am not interested in hearing about trades for anything else.



I purchased this GPU from Newegg for $330. it is unopened and sealed.



EVGA offers warranty to 2nd hand purchasers.







MSI 1660 Ti Gaming X Twin Frozr 7 (new/open-box) $350 shipped

Spoiler: click to see previously sold This GPU has never been used or even installed. I got it here a few months ago in a trade for a CPU.

* see attached pics

SOLD LOCALLY

MOTHERBOARDS + CPU Combos

*SOLD* New GIGABYTE Z690I AORUS Ultra Plus D4 (ITX) - $270 shipped (paypal friends and family payment)

Or you can combo it with the i5-12600 for $460.



With 12600k for $490



both CPUs have AVX-512



This is an ITX board. Z690 chipset. DDR4 memory. This is not the DDR5 version.



The first version of this board, GIGABYTE Z690I AORUS ULTRA DDR4, was recalled. The board for sale here is what I received as a replacement, direct from Gigabyte. It has GIGABYTE Z690I AORUS Ultra Plus printed on the board, to confirm it is the new version. Users on Reddit have confirmed that this new version board does not have the problems which caused the recall.

Additionally, this new version includes the new Wi-Fi 6E AX411 wireless/bluetooth chip from Intel.



It is brand new. The box was not sealed. I opened the box to confirm it is the new version board. The static bag is still sealed with tape. All accessories are included and still sealed, where applicable.

Spoiler: Click for previous combo i7-11700 non-K (with UHD 750 XE IGPU) + Asrock H570 H570M-ITX/ac ------ $405 shipped (no longer for trade).

Spoiler: 11700 + ITX Mobo combo Sold I have only had this CPU since May 11th. Its a really punchy little thing. I'm only getting rid of it, because I need more cores for some projects.



With the boost/power limits opened up and 3600mhz CL16 RAM set at command rate 1 in Gear 1 memory mode: it gets 14300 in Cinibench R23 multicore. That's about 2000 points higher than the i7-10700F in this same motherboard, with the same RAM set to 4000MHZ (and the 10700F does 4.6Ghz all core, whereas the 11700 is 4.4Ghz). As I said, this thing is pretty punchy and IMO, a value leader.



The motherboard has been great. Its got everything you need. USB-C Gen 2x2 for 20Gbps and a USB-C 10Gbps front panel header. enough USB ports. two LAN ports. 8 layer Glass fabric PCB. Excellent at RAM overclocking. 8 Power stages and VRM seem decent. I never experienced throttling or worrying temps in a Sliger S610 13.3 liter case. Power and turbo limits are fully adjustable, unlike some B560 boards. Large heatsink for the NVME drives. Both drives go up front, which is good IMO. PCI-E 4.0 for one NVME and for the Graphics slot. Asrock has supported this board really well with bios updates. Supports resizeable bar. Board layout is good. About the only obvious cost cutting measure is the no frills audio.



I upgraded the Wifi from Intel AC to Intel Wifi 6 AX200



* motherboard will include manual, backplate, and two wifi antennae.

Spoiler: click for previously sold motherboards Asus ROG STRIX B550-I GAMING ---- $165 shipped



Includes virtually all accessories



The motherboard is nice. good VRM. Enough USB.

USB-C on rear panel and a front panel header. Separate, Dedicated USB-C audio output on rear panel for headphones/AMP/DAC/Receiver. Sound with headphones from the rear panel is surprisingly good. Includes virtually all accessories. I have never used the rear panel I/O shield. Its still sealed. The one quirk with this board is that I had to change AHCI Link Power Management to "DIPM" mode, to keep the SSDs from timing out. I've had both an 5950x and 3900x in this board and I didn't have that issue with the 5950x. But I also had different SSD, at that time.

Spoiler: List of other sold CPUs Ryzen 3900x

Spoiler: List of other sold CPUs $320 shipped no fee paymentn. $333 with fees.



3900x works great, no issues, performance you expect from a 3900x. superficial marks on the IHS from installing a couple of different coolers. Has spent most of its life under an EK 240mm AIO with Bequiet fans, in a Sliger S610 case.





---------------------------



i9-11900K Rocket Lake. (see last post for pics) $400 shipped



Ryzen 5950x ---- $750 shipped





i7-10700F --- $225 shipped ** I have an un-used stock cooler available for this which I will include for free, if you want it. But it will likely increase shipping cost a little bit.

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/intel-core-i7-10700/



i7-8700 non-K ---- $144 shipped





i5-10500 ----- $140 (buyer pays shipping)



i7-9700 non-K ----- $185 (buyer pays shipping)

i7-9700 non-K ----- $185 (buyer pays shipping)

i7-8700 non-K ----- $140 (buyer pays shipping)



i7-9700 non-K ----- $185 (buyer pays shipping)

i7-8700 non-K ----- $140 (buyer pays shipping)

i7-8700 non-K ----- $140 (buyer pays shipping)





i7-9700 non-K ----- $185 (buyer pays shipping)

i7-9700 non-K ----- $185 (buyer pays shipping)



i5-10500 ----- $140 (buyer pays shipping)

i5-10500 ----- $140 (buyer pays shipping)



i5-6500T ----- $70 shipped

i5-6500T ----- $70 shipped



RAM

(buyer pays shipping for all RAM in this posting)

SODIMM RAM

Spoiler: click to see previously sold 16GB single stick

Spoiler: click to see previously sold Samsung DDR4 3200 dual rank SODIMM - $60



SK Hynix DDR4 3200 dual rank SODIMM - $60



Kingston DDR4 3200 dual rank SODIMM - $60



16GB (2x8GB)



SK Hynix DDR4 2666V SODIMM --- $60



SK Hynix DDR4 2666V SODIMM --- $60



ADATA DDR4 2666V SODIMM --- $60



8GB single sticks



SK Hynix DDR4 2400T SODIMM --- $30



Micron DDR4 2666V SODIMM --- $30



ADATA DDR4 2666V SODIMM --- $30



Kingston DDR4 2666V SODIMM --- $30

never powered, unused system pull.ITX GIGABYTE B760I AORUS PRO DDR4 revision 1.1 (Rev 1.1 has Intel AX211 wifi/bluetooth!), with i7-14700 installed, along with a black Thermalright contact frame.This CPU has only ever been booted with Intel's 012B microcode. (to be clear, this is a 3rd 14700 system pull). I used the motherboard's flashback feature to update the BIOS via USB, before I installed the CPU.I bought the mobo open-box. The motherboard looked essentially new and includes all accessories. The thermal pads for the SSDs are unused. I did not install one on the back. Up front, I simply removed the heatsink and installed a bare drive for testing.The Box is in good physical condition. But, the print is quite faded and has had a couple of large labels torn off of it.I'm selling this combo because I thought it might be nice to gift to my gamer step-father. But......he doesn't want it.This mobo is very well equipped. AX211 wifi, optical out. Back side of the board has a metal shroud to dissipate heat from VRMs and 2nd SSD.Optimum just used the DDR5 version of this board in a build---2 SOLD----------------------------------------SOLD locally via Facebook-----------------A total of 4 were SOLD. And an additional 10th gen version, for $300.SOLDSOLDSOLDSOLD---------------------------------------Sold----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------(RAM will come in an anti-static bag)-------------------------------Corsair Gaming Memory DDR3 8GB (2x4GB) Dual Channel kit with low profile heatspreaders. 9-9-9-24 timings. $30-----------------------