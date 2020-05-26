FS: i5 9600KF & Corsair MP300 960GB

i5 9600KF
Bought new from Newegg on May 30th 2019 - so it's been used for a year. Never OC'd, comes with retail box.
$175 Shipped/$170 Shipped FnF
Corsair MP300 960GB
Bought it at the same time as the CPU, comes with retail box. The soonest this can ship is 7/7.
$105 Shipped/$100 Shipped FnF
Take both the CPU and Drive for $260 Shipped
Paypal accepted
Heat 188-0-0
