FS: i5-9600k mATX combo (RAM, SSD) $450 shipped, 2x Dell U2715H $200ea, $350/pair (shipping extra)

heatware - http://www.heatware.com/eval.php?id=28754 Payment via paypal, google pay, apple pay, venmo. Prices include shipping to CONUS unless stated otherwise. Not looking for trades, just cash. Will discount for multiple item purchase. ------------------- Misc. parts Radeon RX 580 8GB - XFX model RX-580P8DBRR, "GTR" "Crimson edition" with RED LEDs. Never mined on by me; I bought it used and was told it wasn't mined on by the previous owner. Been a great card but I got myself a 5700XT. $100 shipped Corsair RM650i PSU - don't need this anymore since I did a major upgrade. Considering keeping it just as a "backup" unit in case my main one ever fails, but I figured I'd see if anyone was interested. Includes both sets of cables. $125 shipped. Steelseries Arctics 5 (white) - used on and off for a few years. Got an Arctis Pro Wireless as a gift so don't need anymore. In good shape, clean (although you probably want to replace the ear pads, because... who wouldn't?). Volume dial on the back of the left ear is a bit twitchy - like if you push too hard or turn it just the wrong way the sound cuts out. Seems pretty common to me. $35 shipped. brand new, unused Apple Magic Keyboard 2, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 - these came with an iMac I think? They're all unused. They're the newer ones that charge with a lightning cable, not the ones that use AA batteries. Silver color. $300 shipped Wired Apple Aluminum USB keyboard - $35 shipped Steelseries Rival (white) - lightly used. Bought refurbed as my backup mouse. $20 shipped Steelseries Rival 300 (white) - used. Still in good shape. $25 shipped Logitech M570 wireless trackball - $30 shipped Corsair ML120 Pro fans x2 - Pro version, no LED. Only difference I know of between "pro" and regular ML is that the Pro ones have a kind of rubberized corner. Bought refurb, never used. $35 shipped Corsair ML120 fans x3 - these came with my H150i Pro; never used (I replaced them with ML120 Pro Red LED fans). - $45 shipped Take all 5 ML120 for $75 shipped Corsair ML140 Pro - white LED, used - $20 shipped Take all 6 Corsair ML fans for $85 shipped (let me know if you need fan screws for any of the above fans) Cryorig C7 - with AM4 bracket. Never used. Tried to put it in two systems but had clearance issues (system in an ISK 110 - too tall by about 2mm. Deskmini A300, too wide). $30 shipped. ------------------- i5-9600k micro ATX combo (mATX) $450 shipped to US - Core i5-9600k (bought from Cecil here on [H], see notes below) - Cryorig M9 Plus (will ship disconnected but with the mounting brackets still installed on the motherboard) - Corsair Vengeance Pro RED LED (not rgb) DDR4-3200 2x8GB (16GB) - Gigabyte Z390 M Gaming w/ Intel Wireless-AC 9560 card and antenna (I asked Gigabyte Customer Support about a bracket to mount these to the rear I/O plate but they couldn't find me the part, so you'll have to rig a solution yourself - I just had the antennae connected inside my case and it worked fairly well) - Samsung PM981 256GB NVMe - Crucial MX500 1TB m.2 SATA - Win10 Pro license SSDs will ship installed in the motherboard. Heatsink brackets ship installed on the motherboard. CPU will ship installed in the motherboard. You'll need to install the RAM, heatsink and fans, but it's a complete system ready to just drop into a case and go. There is a Windows 10 pro license activated on this board, although I am digging through my stuff and can't find the actual key used to activate it. I typically like to provide these to any buyers in case there's an issue but I may not be able to with this combo. I bought the CPU delidded for cooler running, not overclocking. These were the notes I got from Cecil when I bought the proc: Intel i5 9600K . Delidded with a rockitcool 1151 copper IHS attached. It is not a super high clocker, but it would make a good CPU for a budget gaming build with air cooling in a lower end Z370/Z390 board that doesn't have a strong VRM. 4.9Ghz 1.35V stable with Prime 26.6 and 4.8Ghz AVX stable with 1.34V (probably could do less but haven't tested lowest voltage). AVX temp range 72C-77C, non AVX range 59C-64C. ------------------- Ryzen 7 3700X micro ATX (mATX) combo $600 shipped to US CPU was purchased from another user here, motherboard brand new from Amazon UK. I bought these planning to put together a new system and then found a deal I couldn't pass up on a 3900X combo. I really don't need to be putting a second system together right now so it's all got to go. - Ryzen 7 3700X - brand new, unopened - MSI B450M Mortar MAX - brand new, unused (opened to verify the board didn't show any signs of damage after international shipping, seems fine) - Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO DDR4-2666 2x16GB (32GB total) - Asus PCE-AC55BT PCIe wifi/bluetooth card (I think this uses Intel 8260 or 8265, can't recall which one) - Samsung PM981 256GB NVMe - Crucial MX500 1TB m.2 SATA ------------------- Dell U2715H x2 $200ea ($350 for the pair) (SHIPPING EXTRA) I have a pair of Dell U2715H (27" 2560x1440 60Hz) from my old home office setup that I no longer need. Run for several years in a smoke-free environment. One has a small scratch about 1.5cm long in the coating - no damage to the actual display - in the bottom left of the screen. Try though I might I haven't been able to get a good picture of it, and it's only visible from about a 45 degree angle at about 6 inches distance. No other issues with the displays. They have not been calibrated beyond whatever Dell does to the Ultrasharp screens at the factory. Each includes power cable, USB3 hub cable and mini-displayport<->displayport cable. The current Dell display with these size /specs is the U2719D (currently $355 at Dell). I would prefer local pickup to avoid having to pack/ship these, but if someone is really interested, I can take them to a Fedex store and have them packed and shipped. I ask for 50% of the actual packing/shipping price for Ground, or 75% of the actual packing/shipping price for faster methods. Given the size it may not be possible/safe to ship them in one box.