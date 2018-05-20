FS: i5 9400f + Z390 combo ($225), Tabletop Simulator (Steam), 128gb Samsung EVO Micro SD

1. i5 9400F + Z390 Combo (~$225)
2. Tabletop Simulator (Steam) - $9.99
- https://www.amazon.com/MSI-MPG-Z390-AC-Motherboard/dp/B07HM3MD1D
- https://www.amazon.com/Intel-i5-9400F-Desktop-Processor-Graphics/dp/B07MRCGQQ4
- Motherboard repaired (bent pin)-- works fine- NO I/O shield but WiFi Antenna Included
- Can add Gskill F4-2400C15S-8GNT DDR4 (1x8 GB) for $20.
- Two copies available via steam gift.
- Card only --- upgraded to a 256 gb recently
- https://www.bestbuy.com/site/samsun...dxc-uhs-i-memory-card/5785406.p?skuId=5785406
