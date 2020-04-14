FS: i5-9400F| Roku Ultra| SmartThings Hub V2.0

All items must go soon, make offer if you are interested.Looking to sell 9400F, bought on this forum few months back from trusted heatware seller, never used. Original box and fan. Asking for $130 shipped.Must have heatware, my heatware under overblod. Payment - Paypal preferred.Also for sale1. $30 - Roku Ultra 4640X 2016 model. Bought Refurbished from BestBuy iirc. Full disclosure - Couple of times a month or so, the remote would lose connection to the device, video keeps playing, only option I found was to restart Roku, my TV and Roku was in different rooms, not sure if that was the reason. Besides that, no other issues, everything works perfectly fine. Asking $30 shipped2. $40 - Samsung SmartThings Hub V2. No issues, I upgraded to V3 for the WiFi. Asking $40 Shipped.