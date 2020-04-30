FS: i5-9400F, G4400, i5-7600, Z390 ITX, H270 ITX

Virtualized a few projects so have good working toys for sale. Prices include USPS priority shipping to CONUS APO/FPO. All items are in good working order and sold "bare" unless stated otherwise. Deals will be made on multiple items. Heat is in sig. Cash equivalent payments only for no/low heat buyers.
CPUs
i5-9400F $125 (Note F version, no iGPU)
i5-7600 $105
G4400 $35
Can include unused Intel cooler with any of the above for additional $15.
Mobos
Asus ROG GAMING Z390-I $165 - board has integrated IO panel. Board still has factory plastic on it.
Asrock H270M-ITX/AC $90 - includes box, IO shield, manual, cd.
Gigabyte Z170-HD3 $90 - includes IO shield.
