FS: i5-9400, i3-8100, LattePanda Alpha 864a w/m3-8100Y

hi all, im selling 2 ITX builds, and some other parts. I'll be adding more items along with pics over the next week

i'm not sure what prices are these days on some of these things so my asking prices may be off. feel free to shoot me offers!



prices are shipped. paypal fees are not included.



i5-9400 - bought new, very light use - 190$

i3-8100 - 90$



- LattePanda Alpha 864a - this is the newer version with the m3-8100Y. has windows installed on the eMMC, hasnt been activated. wifi antenna are missing - they were attached to a case I no longer have. otherwise complete with all accessories and box. very light use on the board, like new - 350$





MyDigitalSSD PVX - external thunderbolt 3 to NVME SSD - blazing fast, expand your base model mac mini or macbook storage - 90$



edit: removed sold items, added new items